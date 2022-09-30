Arri earns an Emmy for over a century of creativity and camera technology

At the 74th Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards ceremony on September 28 2022, in Los Angeles, Arri was honored with the Philo T Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award.

With this prestigious award, the Television Academy recognizes Arri for its more than a century of designing and manufacturing cameras and lighting systems, as well as its development of systemic technological solutions and service networks for a worldwide complex of film, broadcast, and media industries.

Dr Matthias Erb (left) and Glenn Kennel, chairman and president of Arri respectively, with the Philo T Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award (Image credit: The Television Academy)

Accepting this prize, named after the American inventor and television technician Philo Farnsworth and presented to winners since 2003, was Dr Matthias Erb, chairman of the Arri executive board.

"On behalf of all Arri employees, I thank the Television Academy for this tremendous honor," he said. "The Philo T Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award is a very special accolade since it recognizes the entire history of our company.

"Since its inception, Arri has been dedicated to creating the very best tools and solutions for the global production community. This award spurs us on to continue actively shaping the future of television."

This year's Award winner was decided by a jury from the Television Academy consisting of television engineers who stated: "Industry professionals have long relied on the stability and versatility of Arri equipment in a portfolio that includes digital cameras, lenses, camera accessories, archive technologies, lamp heads, and lighting accessories.

"Along with offering exclusive technologies, Arri Rental's services and equipment provide camera, lighting, and grip packages to professional productions. Arri cameras have connected the creativity and technology that have made filmed entertainment the premier medium of our time. Dedicated to maintaining its place in the forefront of the development of future technologies for the capture of moving images, Arri has been at it for 100+ years… and counting."

Recent series and 2022 Emmy winners include Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus and Euphoria, all of which were captured with Arri technology and serviced by Arri Rental.

