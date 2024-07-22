"It makes my blood boil" – an entire generation has got video wrong (and AI makes it worse)

By
published

As an old-school video maker, it makes my blood boil to view vertical portrait-oriented shots on a horizontal widescreen TV. But can I bring myself to shoot vertically?

Two photos of a person standing on a mountain, one with a red cross and one with a green tick overlayed
(Image credit: George Cairns / Digital Camera World)

I’m an old-school (Gen X) videographer who’s been shooting video professionally since the late 1980s. In those early days of chunky video tape and clunky camcorders, I shot footage to be enjoyed on a 4:3 TV screen. Fast forward to the early naughties and I was excited to be shooting in a 16:9 aspect ratio and watching footage on a widescreen TV. Back in those distant days, it was inconceivable to me that one day people would shoot video in any orientation other than horizontal/landscape.

I now find myself in a world occupied by Gen Z filmmakers, who increasingly prefer to create and view content on their smartphones. And because they tend to hold smartphones vertically they film in a vertical (portrait) orientation too. It would be OK if all screens were portrait/vertical (and you do see some dedicated vertical screens at concerts or displaying adverts in city streets). But when it comes to cinemas, TVs, laptops, and most viewing screens and displays, most are still in horizontal landscape orientation.

George Cairns
George Cairns

George has been freelancing as a photo fixing and creative tutorial writer since 2002, working for award winning titles such as Digital Camera, PhotoPlus, N-Photo and Practical Photoshop. He's expert in communicating the ins and outs of Photoshop and Lightroom, as well as producing video production tutorials on Final Cut Pro and iMovie for magazines such as iCreate and Mac Format. He also produces regular and exclusive Photoshop CC tutorials for his YouTube channel.

