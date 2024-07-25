BIG show of faith in Apple Immersive Video – a host of new content for Vision Pro released

Apple releases a full schedule of new immersive video content developed specially for the Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro users can now experience a host of new immersive video options as Apple releases a fresh lineup of exclusive series and films.

As of last week, July 18, Apple started releasing new films and series captured in Apple Immersive Video developed especially for the Apple Vision Pro. The all-new video format transports viewers into the action by using 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio – truly a new way to experience storytelling.

