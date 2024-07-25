BIG show of faith in Apple Immersive Video – a host of new content for Vision Pro released

Apple Vision Pro users can now experience a host of new immersive video options as Apple releases a fresh lineup of exclusive series and films.

As of last week, July 18, Apple started releasing new films and series captured in Apple Immersive Video developed especially for the Apple Vision Pro. The all-new video format transports viewers into the action by using 3D video recorded in 8K with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio – truly a new way to experience storytelling.

Above: A video showcasing the Apple Vision Pro

Apple Immersive Video is in its infancy, yet Apple has big plans for its future, with the recently scheduled releases being just the start of the content specially made for the format. This faith in its potential is backed by industry-leading brands such as Canon and Blackmagic Design which are developing advanced 3D video equipment to capture content for Apple Immersive Vision.

Back in June, Apple announced further software developments which led to Blackmagic announcing the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera, the first video camera dedicated to Apple Vision Pro capture.

In addition to capturing 3D video, Blackmagic has also updated DaVinci Resolve Studio to aid in the post-production workflow, available as a free update later this year, opening the door for filmmakers to start creating for the format.

Tor Myhren, Apple’s vice president of Marketing Communications says, “Apple Immersive Video is a groundbreaking leap forward for storytelling, offering Apple Vision Pro users remarkable experiences with an unparalleled sense of realism and immersion. From soaring over volcanoes in Hawaii and surfing huge waves in Tahiti, to enjoying performances by the world’s biggest artists and athletes from all-new perspectives, Apple Immersive Video revolutionizes the way people experience places, stories, sports, and more by making viewers feel like they’re truly there. It’s the next generation of visual storytelling, and we’re excited to bring it to more people around the world.”

Submerged, the first scripted film captured in Apple Immersive Video, premieres this fall. (Image credit: Apple)

Personally, having never had much of an interest in consuming my video content in 3D or VR, Apple has certainly piqued my interest. Submerged, the first scripted short film captured in Apple Immersive Video will premiere this fall, and I am fascinated to experience it and analyze the filmmaking choices used to tell stories in this format.

In addition to scripted movies and series, Apple Immersive Vision will be used to capture experiences such as sporting and music events. The thought of being placed courtside at the NBA All-Star game while sitting on my sofa in the UK is an alluring prospect.

The full list of films and series can be found on Apple TV, and includes trekking with elephants, soaring through the skies in a hot-air balloon, and surfing big waves with Red Bull athletes – well worth checking out for those Vision Pro users amongst you!

