Apple iMac M3 for just £999? I can't find the base model cheaper. Gimme, gimme, GIMME!

Apple iMac M3 for under £1,000? That's one heck of a deal for last-gen's silicon chip and a gorgeous 24-inch Retina display

Last year's iMac is still a powerful machine and a great bargain at under £1,000 (Image credit: Apple / Digital Camera World)

I managed to prize myself away from the best Black Friday camera deals for a minute or two, to write up my thoughts on this incredible Apple iMac M3 deal. Apple recently launched its shiny new iMac M4 and finally ditched that pesky 8GB Unified Memory option – in favor of 16GB – but RAM really is this machine's only shortfall. I mean, the M3 is so flippin' fast, the M4's arguably a bit superfluous, and when everything's encased in the sexiest-looking all-in-one get-up money can buy, I'm finding this Costco £999.99 mega deal mega hard to resist.

Apple iMac M3
Apple iMac M3: was £1,299.99 now £999.99 at costco.co.uk

Save £300 The Apple iMac M3 in silver is a fantastic deal for under £1,000 if you're looking for a computer that's up to enthusiast-level photo editing. The lightning-fast M3 mostly makes up for the lacking 8GB of Unified Memory and if you've never edited on a Retina screen before, you're in for a treat!
£300 discount automatically applied at checkout

View Deal

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

