Apple iMac M3 for just £999? I can't find the base model cheaper. Gimme, gimme, GIMME!

I managed to prize myself away from the best Black Friday camera deals for a minute or two, to write up my thoughts on this incredible Apple iMac M3 deal. Apple recently launched its shiny new iMac M4 and finally ditched that pesky 8GB Unified Memory option – in favor of 16GB – but RAM really is this machine's only shortfall. I mean, the M3 is so flippin' fast, the M4's arguably a bit superfluous, and when everything's encased in the sexiest-looking all-in-one get-up money can buy, I'm finding this Costco £999.99 mega deal mega hard to resist.

Apple iMac M3: was £1,299.99 now £999.99 at costco.co.uk Save £300 The Apple iMac M3 in silver is a fantastic deal for under £1,000 if you're looking for a computer that's up to enthusiast-level photo editing. The lightning-fast M3 mostly makes up for the lacking 8GB of Unified Memory and if you've never edited on a Retina screen before, you're in for a treat!

£300 discount automatically applied at checkout

Last year's Apple iMac M3 is still a great machine thanks to its super-fast, third-generation Mac silicon chip. And editing photos on the iMac's gorgeous 24-inch 4.5K Retina display is quite simply a joy. This deal regards the base model though, and Cupertino is known for being a bit stingy when it comes to bottom-of-the-rung machines, meaning you'll have to contend with only 8GB of Unified Memory and a 256GB SSD. Not ideal for memory-intensive tasks such as batch processing and video editing, nor for storing lots of large files.

However, if you’re not editing high-quality video, are prepared to work within the machine’s limits, and perhaps opt for the best external hard drive or the best cloud storage, this is a very capable machine that will suit most enthusiasts down to the ground. Plus, it’ll look mighty fine in your office.

Check out the best MacBooks for photo editing or the best iMacs, and if you want to make sure you're getting the very best deals possible, I scoured the best camera retailers' price-match policies this Black Friday.