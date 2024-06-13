"Apertures, ISOs, shutter speeds… I didn't know what I was doing! I didn't do anything right!" says Peter Hurley

"I think light is one of the hardest things for me" – Peter Hurley discusses his fascinating photography career on Canon's new podcast

Peter Hurley being interviewed for the Canon Unscripted podcast
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon USA has launched its new podcast, Canon Unscripted, and it's off to a strong start in the company of renowned portrait photographer Peter Hurley – who shares some fascinating insight on his early career, including his struggles with the technical side of photography.

Filmed for YouTube, Hurley and technical specialist for Canon, Mason Higa, can be seen sitting almost uncomfortably close, in leather armchairs against a blank background, with a splash of color from the red circular rugs on the floor.   

