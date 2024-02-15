An unlikely brand looks set to SMASH battery life records for a camera phone

I love a phone with good battery life. Not only is it handy for daily duty, it's also especially important given how hard it is to replace the batteries in today's phones. Decent staying power when a phone is new should mean you'll get 2-3 years of use before battery life takes a noticeable tumble. But now an unlikely phone brand looks set to launch a camera phone with a battery so big you could potentially stay off-grid for weeks without needing a recharge. Energizer, the battery experts, have teased a new phone: the P28K, so named as its battery is rated at an incredible 28,000mAh!

To put that figure in perspective, most of today's high-end phones pack a battery of around 4,500-5,000mAh. A few budget handsets which prioritise battery life above all else may boast a 6000mAh battery - the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G being one example. Start exploring the pumped-up world of the best rugged phones and even bigger batteries can be found. But at the time of writing, the battery-life record-holder in GSMArena's battery life endurance test is the Ulefone Power Armor 13, thanks to its gargantuan 13,200mAh battery. Of course there is a price to pay for such a massive battery: you have to carry a massive phone. The Power Armor 13 is a chunky 20.8mm thick, and weighs over 1 lb (492g), making it way too bulky for a typical jeans pocket.

Back to the Energizer P28K. Its 28,000mAh battery is over twice the capacity of the Li-Po cell in the Ulefone Power Armor 13, suggesting it'll also be around twice the physical size. Given the Energizer phone is said to sport a 6.78" (2220 x 1080) screen - around the same size as the Ulefone's display - we could reasonably expect the P28K to be almost 40mm thick. If you had a nostalgic hankering to return to the brick phones of the early 1990s, it seems Energizer may have you covered.

Other P28K specs frankly pale in comparison to the elephant (battery) in the room, but the phone is also said to feature a triple camera array comprised of a 60MP wide-angle module, plus a 20MP module (presumably an ultra-wide camera) and a 2MP module - likely a macro camera. The P28K is also advertised as including a 16MP selfie camera and is capable of 4K video capture, as well as being IP69-rated for ingress protection.

The Energizer P28K is due to launch at MWC Barcelona 2024, which takes place between February 26th and 29th. We await details of pricing and availability, and whether or not the P28K is supplied with a complementary butler to carry the phone for you.

