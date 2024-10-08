Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: the best laptop deals on Amazon right now

It's official: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here. This 48-hour extravaganza features significant discounts on a wide range of photographic equipment, including cameras, lenses, tripods, and filters. Additionally, you’ll find some of the top laptops, camera phones, and tablets on sale too.
While there are some savings available for non-members, as the name suggests the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members. However, having a Prime subscription (which costs just $14.99 a month / £8.99 a month, not only gives you access to free expedited shipping but also additional Prime perks like exclusive discount codes and coupons. You can sign up using the buttons below to get a 30-day free trial if you haven't been a member before.
Editor's top picks
🇺🇸 Top US retailers
🇺🇸 US laptop deals
Acer 15.6" laptop | was $529.99 | now $449.99
Save $80 at Amazon This is a great price for a potent 8-core laptop with 16GB RAM, a Full HD premium IPS screen, and 512GB of storage.
Acer Apsire Premium 15.6" laptop | was $599 | now $509.15
Save $89.85 at Amazon A laptop with 32GB of RAM used to be four-figure territory, but now this potential multi-tasking powerhouse can be yours for a little over 500 bucks.
Acer Nitro V 15.6" gaming laptop | was $779.99 | now $649.99
Save $130 at Amazon Fancy a well-priced video-editing laptop? With its dedicated graphics card and 8-core CPU, this laptop is ideal for video rendering and gaming alike. It's a steal for the performance on offer.
ASUS Zenbook 13.3" OLED laptop | was $1199.99 | now $999.99
Save $200 at Amazon OLED screens offer the very best image quality available. This laptop's 100% coverage of the demanding DCI-P3 color space is incredible, while 13+ hour battery life and a 2.2lb weight make it effortlessly portable.
2024 MacBook Air 15 | was $1699.99 | now $1424
Save $275.99 at Amazon It's rare to find decent discounts on Apple's latest MacBook Air, but here's a great Prime deal. This is the larger 15-inch model, with 16GB of memory, making it ideal for image or video editing.
🇺🇸 UK Laptop deals
Acer Aspire 3 15.6" laptop | was £649.99 | now £449.99
Save £200 at Amazon This is the cheapest Prime laptop deal we'd recommend for image editing. A fast Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and a Full HD IPS screen make this laptop incredible value at the price.
HP Victus 16" gaming laptop | was £949.99 | now £669.99
Save £280 at Amazon Fancy a well-priced video-editing laptop? With its dedicated GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and an 8-core CPU, this laptop is ideal for video rendering and gaming alike. It's a steal for the performance on offer.
Acer Swift Go 14" OLED laptop | was £899.99 | now £749.99
Save £150 at Amazon OLED screens offer the very best image quality available. This laptop's high 2.8k resolution and 100% coverage of the demanding DCI-P3 color space are incredible, while super-fast USB4 connectivity and AI compatibility further justify the excellent price.
Acer Nitro V 16" gaming laptop | was £1,199.99 | now £899.99
Save £300 at Amazon This high-spec laptop should cost well over £1000. But now for £900 you get RTX 4060 dedicated graphics for rapid video rendering, an 8-core CPU, 16GB and a 1TB SSD, plus a high refresh rate 1920x1200 display.
Acer Predator Helios 18" gaming laptop | was £1,845.81 | now £1,499.99
Save £345.82 at Amazon Need a laptop for really intensive image or video editing? This beast packs a 20-core CPU, ultra-fast GeForce RTX 4070 graphics to accelerate rendering speeds, and an awesome 18" display with 100% DCI-P3 color coverage for comfortable, color-accurate editing.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Key information
How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Music Unlimited - 5-month free trial
Music Unlimited is Amazon's top-tier music streaming service, offering the best audio quality, and the widest choice of music and podcasts. Prime Members now get a five-month free trial (and if you are not a member, you now get a three-month trial. Offer ends July 18.