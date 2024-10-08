Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: the best laptop deals on Amazon right now

It's official: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here. This 48-hour extravaganza features significant discounts on a wide range of photographic equipment, including cameras, lenses, tripods, and filters. Additionally, you’ll find some of the top laptops, camera phones, and tablets on sale too.

While there are some savings available for non-members, as the name suggests the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members. However, having a Prime subscription (which costs just $14.99 a month / £8.99 a month, not only gives you access to free expedited shipping but also additional Prime perks like exclusive discount codes and coupons. You can sign up using the buttons below to get a 30-day free trial if you haven't been a member before.

Editor's top picks

US:

🇺🇸 1. Acer 15.6" laptop | was $529.99 | now $449.99

🇺🇸 2. Acer Nitro V 15.6" gaming laptop | was $779.99 | now $649.99

🇺🇸 3. 2024 MacBook Air 15 | was $1699.99 | now $1424





UK:

🇬🇧 1. Acer Aspire 3 15.6" laptop | was £649.99 | now £449.99

🇬🇧 2. Acer Swift Go 14" OLED laptop | was £899.99 | now £749.99

🇬🇧 3. Acer Predator Helios 18" gaming laptop | was £1,845.81 | now £1,499.99

🇺🇸 Top US retailers

🇺🇸 Amazon: Cheap prices on imaging gear



There are plenty of great offers outside of the Prime Day event: check out these popular retailers for the the latest deals!



🇺🇸 Adorama: Big discounts on cameras and tech

🇺🇸 B&H Photo Video: Deals on top imaging brands

🇺🇸 Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances

🇺🇸 Canon USA: Buy direct to save money

🇺🇸 Dell: Discounts on laptops and PCs

🇺🇸 Walmart: DSLR, mirrorless & action cameras

🇺🇸 US laptop deals

Acer 15.6" laptop | was $529.99 | now $449.99

Save $80 at Amazon This is a great price for a potent 8-core laptop with 16GB RAM, a Full HD premium IPS screen, and 512GB of storage.

Acer Apsire Premium 15.6" laptop | was $599 | now $509.15

Save $89.85 at Amazon A laptop with 32GB of RAM used to be four-figure territory, but now this potential multi-tasking powerhouse can be yours for a little over 500 bucks.

Acer Nitro V 15.6" gaming laptop | was $779.99 | now $649.99

Save $130 at Amazon Fancy a well-priced video-editing laptop? With its dedicated graphics card and 8-core CPU, this laptop is ideal for video rendering and gaming alike. It's a steal for the performance on offer.

ASUS Zenbook 13.3" OLED laptop | was $1199.99 | now $999.99

Save $200 at Amazon OLED screens offer the very best image quality available. This laptop's 100% coverage of the demanding DCI-P3 color space is incredible, while 13+ hour battery life and a 2.2lb weight make it effortlessly portable.

2024 MacBook Air 15 | was $1699.99 | now $1424

Save $275.99 at Amazon It's rare to find decent discounts on Apple's latest MacBook Air, but here's a great Prime deal. This is the larger 15-inch model, with 16GB of memory, making it ideal for image or video editing.

🇺🇸 UK Laptop deals

Acer Aspire 3 15.6" laptop | was £649.99 | now £449.99

Save £200 at Amazon This is the cheapest Prime laptop deal we'd recommend for image editing. A fast Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and a Full HD IPS screen make this laptop incredible value at the price.

HP Victus 16" gaming laptop | was £949.99 | now £669.99

Save £280 at Amazon Fancy a well-priced video-editing laptop? With its dedicated GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and an 8-core CPU, this laptop is ideal for video rendering and gaming alike. It's a steal for the performance on offer.

Acer Swift Go 14" OLED laptop | was £899.99 | now £749.99

Save £150 at Amazon OLED screens offer the very best image quality available. This laptop's high 2.8k resolution and 100% coverage of the demanding DCI-P3 color space are incredible, while super-fast USB4 connectivity and AI compatibility further justify the excellent price.

Acer Nitro V 16" gaming laptop | was £1,199.99 | now £899.99

Save £300 at Amazon This high-spec laptop should cost well over £1000. But now for £900 you get RTX 4060 dedicated graphics for rapid video rendering, an 8-core CPU, 16GB and a 1TB SSD, plus a high refresh rate 1920x1200 display.

Acer Predator Helios 18" gaming laptop | was £1,845.81 | now £1,499.99

Save £345.82 at Amazon Need a laptop for really intensive image or video editing? This beast packs a 20-core CPU, ultra-fast GeForce RTX 4070 graphics to accelerate rendering speeds, and an awesome 18" display with 100% DCI-P3 color coverage for comfortable, color-accurate editing.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Key information

How to make the most of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Music Unlimited - 5-month free trial

Music Unlimited is Amazon's top-tier music streaming service, offering the best audio quality, and the widest choice of music and podcasts. Prime Members now get a five-month free trial (and if you are not a member, you now get a three-month trial. Offer ends July 18.

Despite the name, most of the deals offered during Amazon Prime Day are open to everyone, but if you really want to make the most of it and maximise your savings, it's best to be a Prime member. There are several offers that are only available to subscribers, so signing up means you won't miss out on the really juicy bargains.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales festivities. Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial closer to the sale in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Day is over.

If you do sign up now, you'll also be able to take advantage of the other free perks that come with a Prime subscription, namely full access to Prime Video, Prime Reading (a 'lite' version of Kindle Unlimited) and Prime Gaming (another version of Twitch). Plus, of course, the free-and-fast shipping promise is there for all eligible products.

How to find the best laptop deals during Prime Day

If you're shopping for a new kit – whether it's your first pair of binoculars, a gift for someone or an upgrade – it helps to keep a few things in mind when shopping during Prime Day.

1. Sign up for a free Amazon Prime subscription



This should give you full access to the sale, including Prime-exclusive offers. You can cancel at any time during the trial period.

2. Figure out what you want to buy beforehand



Shopping fany major sale can be overwhelming. So knowing exactly what you're after can save you both time and money. Take the time to do some research on price histories of the items you would like to buy. While camera prices don't necessarily fluctuate too much, it's still good to know whether a deal is worth your hard-earned money – after all, we don't upgrade our cameras as often as we do our phones, so the investment is best made with some thought.

3. Be flexible on what you want



Sometimes the specific model you want may not be discounted, but if you aren't faithful to a specific brand, you might get a better offer on binocualrs from a different brand – one with similar specs. We also admit that this is easier for people looking for their first pair of binos and not already tied down with a specific system.

4. Create a wish list



Once you've narrowed down what you're after, you can save them in a wish list on Amazon. This will also show you price fluctuations (if any) in the lead up to the sale and makes it really super quick and easy to then move the item to your shopping cart directly from there.

5. Check back through the event



We've noticed in the past that Amazon's prices change through the duration of the sale. Sometimes binoculars will be cheaper on day two of the sale. So while it might be worthwhile picking something up as soon as the offer has gone live on the shopping site (particularly if stock is limited), it could pay to wait too. If the stock hasn't run out, then you could save yourself a few more dollars.

6. Stick with us



Not to toot our own horn, but if you're willing to get some help, we'll be on hand to scour Amazon for the best deals on photography gear. We won't list them all, but we will hand-pick what might be the best options across the different categories of gear. This could make it quick and easy for you to find a specific deal rather than spend hours going through the shopping site to find a particular option.