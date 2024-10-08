Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024: the best laptop deals on Amazon right now

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is now on! Here are the best deals on popular laptops in the US and the UK

(Image credit: Future)
It's official: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here. This 48-hour extravaganza features significant discounts on a wide range of photographic equipment, including cameras, lenses, tripods, and filters. Additionally, you’ll find some of the top laptops, camera phones, and tablets on sale too.

While there are some savings available for non-members, as the name suggests the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members. However, having a Prime subscription (which costs just $14.99 a month / £8.99 a month, not only gives you access to free expedited shipping but also additional Prime perks like exclusive discount codes and coupons. You can sign up using the buttons below to get a 30-day free trial if you haven't been a member before.

Acer 15.6" laptop | was $529.99 | now $449.99 Save $80 at Amazon

Acer 15.6" laptop | was $529.99 | now $449.99
Save $80 at Amazon This is a great price for a potent 8-core laptop with 16GB RAM, a Full HD premium IPS screen, and 512GB of storage.

View Deal
Acer Apsire Premium 15.6" laptop | was $599 | now $509.15 Save $89.85 at Amazon

Acer Apsire Premium 15.6" laptop | was $599 | now $509.15
Save $89.85 at Amazon A laptop with 32GB of RAM used to be four-figure territory, but now this potential multi-tasking powerhouse can be yours for a little over 500 bucks.

View Deal
Acer Nitro V 15.6" gaming laptop | was $779.99 | now $649.99 Save $130 at Amazon

Acer Nitro V 15.6" gaming laptop | was $779.99 | now $649.99
Save $130 at Amazon Fancy a well-priced video-editing laptop? With its dedicated graphics card and 8-core CPU, this laptop is ideal for video rendering and gaming alike. It's a steal for the performance on offer.

View Deal
ASUS Zenbook 13.3" OLED laptop | was $1199.99 | now $999.99 Save $200 at Amazon

ASUS Zenbook 13.3" OLED laptop | was $1199.99 | now $999.99
Save $200 at Amazon OLED screens offer the very best image quality available. This laptop's 100% coverage of the demanding DCI-P3 color space is incredible, while 13+ hour battery life and a 2.2lb weight make it effortlessly portable.

View Deal
2024 MacBook Air 15 | was $1699.99 | now $1424 Save $275.99 at Amazon

2024 MacBook Air 15 | was $1699.99 | now $1424
Save $275.99 at Amazon It's rare to find decent discounts on Apple's latest MacBook Air, but here's a great Prime deal. This is the larger 15-inch model, with 16GB of memory, making it ideal for image or video editing.

View Deal
Acer Aspire 3 15.6" laptop | was £649.99 | now £449.99 Save £200 at Amazon

Acer Aspire 3 15.6" laptop | was £649.99 | now £449.99
Save £200 at Amazon This is the cheapest Prime laptop deal we'd recommend for image editing. A fast Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB RAM and a Full HD IPS screen make this laptop incredible value at the price.

View Deal
HP Victus 16" gaming laptop | was £949.99 | now £669.99 Save £280 at Amazon

HP Victus 16" gaming laptop | was £949.99 | now £669.99
Save £280 at Amazon Fancy a well-priced video-editing laptop? With its dedicated GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and an 8-core CPU, this laptop is ideal for video rendering and gaming alike. It's a steal for the performance on offer.

View Deal
Acer Swift Go 14" OLED laptop | was £899.99 | now £749.99 Save £150 at Amazon

Acer Swift Go 14" OLED laptop | was £899.99 | now £749.99
Save £150 at Amazon OLED screens offer the very best image quality available. This laptop's high 2.8k resolution and 100% coverage of the demanding DCI-P3 color space are incredible, while super-fast USB4 connectivity and AI compatibility further justify the excellent price.

View Deal
Acer Nitro V 16" gaming laptop | was £1,199.99 | now £899.99 Save £300 at Amazon

Acer Nitro V 16" gaming laptop | was £1,199.99 | now £899.99
Save £300 at Amazon This high-spec laptop should cost well over £1000. But now for £900 you get RTX 4060 dedicated graphics for rapid video rendering, an 8-core CPU, 16GB and a 1TB SSD, plus a high refresh rate 1920x1200 display.

View Deal
Acer Predator Helios 18" gaming laptop | was £1,845.81 | now £1,499.99 Save £345.82 at Amazon

Acer Predator Helios 18" gaming laptop | was £1,845.81 | now £1,499.99
Save £345.82 at Amazon Need a laptop for really intensive image or video editing? This beast packs a 20-core CPU, ultra-fast GeForce RTX 4070 graphics to accelerate rendering speeds, and an awesome 18" display with 100% DCI-P3 color coverage for comfortable, color-accurate editing.

View Deal
Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

