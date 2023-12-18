Amazing abstract aerial photos of river beds and coastlines claim top prize in International Landscape Photographer of the Year

This year the International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition celebrates its 10th birthday and more than 4,000 submissions were received on its first major milestone. Professional and amateur photographers alike are invited to enter the competition which celebrates some of the most breathtaking landscapes from all over the world.

The coveted title of the 10th International Landscape Photographer of the Year is based on a portfolio submission of at least four images. Australian photographer Tony Hewitt earned the esteemed title with a selection of aerial photographs showcasing a selection of brightly colored abstract aerial photos of river beds and shorelines around western Australia. Runners-up included Canadian photographer Andrew Mielzynski and Matt Meisenheimer from the USA in third place.

• Check out the best cameras for landscape photography and get creative with nature's most beautiful scenery

Arc. Boulder, Colorado (Image credit: Casey Mccalister)

For the single image category, the International Landscape Photograph of the Year 2023 was awarded to Blake Randall from Canada for his image Fire and Water taken at Abraham Lake in Canada. The depiction of a smooth, mirror-like lake with frosty colors and fiery red gives the image a true fantasy fiction feel.

Aside from the two main awards, a winnr was also picked from the Black and White category which went to Jim Guerard from the USA for another image of a crisp reflection of trees on a lake taken at George L Smith State Park in Georgia, USA. The aerial award went to Caey McCallister for his monochromatic, minimalist image of birds on the shoreline of a lake in Colorado, Canadian photographer Thomas Vijayan claimed the Snow & Ice award for Austfonna Ice Cap which is composed of 26 images carefully stitched together to immortalize the transient beauty of the natural wonder.

Irish photographer Cieran Willmore landed the Seascapes award for a stunning long-exposure image taken on the Faroe Islands showing a stream that leads your eye to two freestanding stone formations known as the Petrified Witch and the Giant while John Seager from the UK won the Desert Category for his capture of a spectacular geological formation known as El Cono Arita I the vast salt deserts of Argentina.

Morning Light - George S Smith State Park, Metter Georgia (Image credit: Jim Guerard)

First, second and third place winners will take home anywhere between $5,000 and $500 plus a selection of photographic equipment, inclusion in the 2023 ILPOTY book plus their very own copy. Winners of each of the special awards will receive a one-metre-wide print of their photo, a trophy and inclusion in the ILPOTY book.

Each of these photographers demonstrated exceptional skill and creativity within their respective categories and was selected by a judging panel comprised of esteemed professionals in the field, who played a crucial role in determining the winners. They included David Burnett, co-founder of Contact Press Images, Tim Parkin, On Landscape Magazine Editor, Benjamin Briones Grandi, 2022 International Landscape Photographer of the Year, Kaye Davis, NZIPP Grand Master of Photography and Jim M Goldstein, a fine Art Photographer and Author.

Tjornuvik, Streymoy Island on the Faroe Islands (Image credit: Cieran Willmore)

Arita, Sala de Arizaro, Puna de Argentina (Image credit: John Seager)

Now celebrating its tenth year, the International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards expressed gratitude to all the photographers who have contributed to this remarkable journey. The competition continues to showcase a broad spectrum of landscape images, from classic to contemporary, demonstrating the richness and diversity of this art form.

With entries from all over the globe, the ILPOTY will appeal to audiences worldwide and provide a platform for landscape photographers to elevate their work to new heights. To view the entire winner’s gallery and find out about entering next year’s competition, head to the ILPOTY website.

You might also need one of the best camera drones if you fancy having a go at taking aerial shots of your favorite landscapes