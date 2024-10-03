All the winners of the 39th AOP Awards – photos that will change your view of the world

The winners of the 39th Association of Photographers Photography Awards celebrate excellence in the creative photography and image-making industry.
Announced at the ceremony on 26 September 2024 as part of the AOP Annual Showcase event, sponsored by MPB, were the winners of ten individual subject categories, as well as additional awards for Best Commissioned and Best Personal Work.
The gold and silver winners of all 10 broad-ranging categories, plus Best Commissioned and Best Personal and the AOP Discovery Award presented exclusively to AOP Assistant Photographer Members, are announced alongside the 2024 AOP Open Award, where professionals and amateurs compete on equal terms; the AOP's Emerging Talent Awards (sponsored by Hahnemühle), celebrating the very best in the new wave of photographers and image makers, who have been practising their craft for less than 3 years; the AOP Discovery Award presented exclusively to AOP Assistant Photographer Members; and the 2024 Martin Evening Excellence in Digital Retouching Award (sponsored by Luminar Neo).
The AOP was first formed in 1968 as the Association of Fashion and Advertising Photographers, and aims to "protect, promote and inspire the worth and standing of its members with the commercial photographic industry."
Isabelle Doran, CEO of the Association of Photographers, says of the 39th AOP Awards:
"Such a stunning array of winning images by our professional photographers for this year's Awards – they are all so different, but equally arresting and thought-provoking, enabling us as viewers to consider the human stories either in front of or behind the lens in a myriad of ways."
Let’s take a look at those winners. All other information about the AOP and winning images can be found on its website.
Documentary
Factual / observational photography and short form film documenting real-life that informs or promotes ideals. Includes photojournalism and reportage photography.
Gold: Todd Anthony
Silver: Hannah Maule-ffinch
Environment
Photography and short form film where the overall situation or location is the primary focus of the image that covers outdoors, environmental and natural landscape photography.
Gold: (joint) Ian Kirby / Tom Parker (above cover image)
Silver: Samual Hicks
Fashion + Beauty
Gold: Rocio Chacon
Silver: Nádia Correia
Food + Drink
Photography and short form film where food or drink is the primary focus of the image.
Gold: Scott Grummett
Silver: Chloe Hardwick
Lifestyle
Fictional / staged photography and short form film reflecting lifestyle scenarios that illustrate or promote brands, corporations, products, and ideas.
Gold: Ben Rayner
Silver: Michael Wharley
Portrait
Photography and short form film where the subject, human or animal, is the primary focus of the image.
Gold: Liam Arthur
Silver: (joint) Brian Doben / Julia Fullerton-Batten
Spaces
Photography and short form film where interior spaces and decoration, built exteriors and locations are the primary focus of the image.
Gold: Joseph Ford
Silver: Matthew Joseph
Sport
Photography and short form film where sport or fitness activity is the primary focus of the image, includes sports fans and venues.
Gold: Nick David
Silver: Will Cornelius
Still Life + Object
Photography and short form film where still life or objects are the primary focus of the image. This can be any type of object in any place.
Gold: Euan Myles
Silver: James Day
Project
A long-term photographic project on a singular subject that portrays a narrative, illustrated in a series of 10-20 images, or short form film.
Gold: Carol Allen-Storey
Silver: Owen Harvey
Best in Show
Best in Show Personal / Non-commissioned
A specific award celebrating inspirational personal work from amongst all 2024 eligible finalist entries.
Winner: Nigel Riches
Best in Show Commissioned
A specific award celebrating inspirational commissioned work from amongst all 2024 eligible finalist entries.
Winner: Jack Eames
The AOP Open Award
The Open Award is open to everyone – both professional and amateur – and is about championing exquisite imagery with no categories or restrictions.
Gold: Drew Gardner
Silver: Matt Davies
The AOP Emerging Talent Award
Celebrating the very best in the new wave of photographers and image makers.
Gold: Ruth Samuels
The AOP Discovery Award
Part of the main AOP Photography Awards and with the same judges the Discovery Award is a way of singling out and encouraging Assisting Photographer members.
Joint Winners: - Oliver Clyde, Theo Deproost, Lesley
