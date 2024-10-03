All the winners of the 39th AOP Awards – photos that will change your view of the world

The winners of the 39th Association of Photographers Photography Awards celebrate excellence in the creative photography and image-making industry.

Announced at the ceremony on 26 September 2024 as part of the AOP Annual Showcase event, sponsored by MPB, were the winners of ten individual subject categories, as well as additional awards for Best Commissioned and Best Personal Work.

The gold and silver winners of all 10 broad-ranging categories, plus Best Commissioned and Best Personal and the AOP Discovery Award presented exclusively to AOP Assistant Photographer Members, are announced alongside the 2024 AOP Open Award, where professionals and amateurs compete on equal terms; the AOP's Emerging Talent Awards (sponsored by Hahnemühle), celebrating the very best in the new wave of photographers and image makers, who have been practising their craft for less than 3 years; the AOP Discovery Award presented exclusively to AOP Assistant Photographer Members; and the 2024 Martin Evening Excellence in Digital Retouching Award (sponsored by Luminar Neo).

The AOP was first formed in 1968 as the Association of Fashion and Advertising Photographers, and aims to "protect, promote and inspire the worth and standing of its members with the commercial photographic industry."

Isabelle Doran, CEO of the Association of Photographers, says of the 39th AOP Awards:

"Such a stunning array of winning images by our professional photographers for this year's Awards – they are all so different, but equally arresting and thought-provoking, enabling us as viewers to consider the human stories either in front of or behind the lens in a myriad of ways."

Let’s take a look at those winners. All other information about the AOP and winning images can be found on its website .

Documentary

Factual / observational photography and short form film documenting real-life that informs or promotes ideals. Includes photojournalism and reportage photography.

Gold: Todd Anthony

(Image credit: © Todd Antony courtesy the AOP)

Silver: Hannah Maule-ffinch

(Image credit: © Hannah Maule-ffinch courtesy the AOP)

Environment

Photography and short form film where the overall situation or location is the primary focus of the image that covers outdoors, environmental and natural landscape photography.

Gold: (joint) Ian Kirby / Tom Parker (above cover image)

(Image credit: © Ian Kirby courtesy the AOP)

Silver: Samual Hicks

(Image credit: © Samuel Hicks courtesy the AOP)

Fashion + Beauty

Photography and short form film where the overall situation or location is the primary focus of the image that covers outdoors, environmental and natural landscape photography.

Gold: Rocio Chacon

(Image credit: _Fátima_ © Rocio Chacon courtesy the AOP)

Silver: Nádia Correia

(Image credit: © Nadia Correia courtesy the AOP)

Food + Drink

Photography and short form film where food or drink is the primary focus of the image.

Gold: Scott Grummett

(Image credit: Jelly © Scott Grummett courtesy the AOP)

Silver: Chloe Hardwick

(Image credit: © Chloe Hardwick courtesy the AOP)

Lifestyle

Fictional / staged photography and short form film reflecting lifestyle scenarios that illustrate or promote brands, corporations, products, and ideas.

Gold: Ben Rayner

(Image credit: © Ben Rayner courtesy the AOP)

Silver: Michael Wharley

(Image credit: © Michael Wharley courtesy the AOP)

Portrait

Photography and short form film where the subject, human or animal, is the primary focus of the image.

Gold: Liam Arthur

(Image credit: © Liam Arthur courtesy the AOP)

Silver: (joint) Brian Doben / Julia Fullerton-Batten

(Image credit: © Julia Fullerton-Batten courtesy the AOP)

(Image credit: © Brian Doben courtesy the AOP)

Spaces

Photography and short form film where interior spaces and decoration, built exteriors and locations are the primary focus of the image.

Gold: Joseph Ford

(Image credit: © Joseph Ford courtesy the AOP)

Silver: Matthew Joseph

(Image credit: © Matthew Joseph courtesy the AOP)

Sport

Photography and short form film where sport or fitness activity is the primary focus of the image, includes sports fans and venues.

Gold: Nick David

(Image credit: © Nick David courtesy the AOP)

Silver: Will Cornelius

(Image credit: © Will Cornelius courtesy the AOP)

Still Life + Object

Photography and short form film where still life or objects are the primary focus of the image. This can be any type of object in any place.

Gold: Euan Myles

(Image credit: © Euan Myles courtesy the AOP)

Silver: James Day

(Image credit: © James Day courtesy the AOP)

Project

A long-term photographic project on a singular subject that portrays a narrative, illustrated in a series of 10-20 images, or short form film.

Gold: Carol Allen-Storey

(Image credit: © Carol Allen-Storey courtesy the AOP)

Silver: Owen Harvey

(Image credit: © Owen Harvey courtesy the AOP)

Best in Show

Best in Show Personal / Non-commissioned

A specific award celebrating inspirational personal work from amongst all 2024 eligible finalist entries.

Winner: Nigel Riches

(Image credit: © Nigel Riches courtesy the AOP)

Best in Show Commissioned

A specific award celebrating inspirational commissioned work from amongst all 2024 eligible finalist entries.

Winner: Jack Eames

(Image credit: © Jack Eames courtesy the AOP)

The AOP Open Award

The Open Award is open to everyone – both professional and amateur – and is about championing exquisite imagery with no categories or restrictions.

Gold: Drew Gardner

(Image credit: © Drew Gardner courtesy the AOP)

Silver: Matt Davies

(Image credit: © Liam Arthur courtesy the AOP)

The AOP Emerging Talent Award

Celebrating the very best in the new wave of photographers and image makers.

Gold: Ruth Samuels

(Image credit: © Ruth Samuels courtesy The AOP)

The AOP Discovery Award

Part of the main AOP Photography Awards and with the same judges the Discovery Award is a way of singling out and encouraging Assisting Photographer members.

Joint Winners: - Oliver Clyde, Theo Deproost, Lesley

(Image credit: © Lesley Lau courtesy the AOP)

Winner: Matt Brewin, Retouch

(Image credit: © Owen Peters courtesy the AOP)

(Image credit: © Theo Deproost courtesy the AOP)

(Image credit: Swirls_ © Oliver Clyde courtesy the AOP)

