After $36,500, and 341 days, man sees lost dog for first time after avalanche—thanks to trail cameras!

According to an update on their GoFundMe page yesterday, Jacob (Jake) Dalbey has now seen images of his lost dog Ullr, captured using trail cameras, after being separated for 11 months by an avalanche which struck them as they walked near Chair Mountain in the Rockies.

The dog Ullr apparently escaped but was separated by dangerous unstable and cracked snow, while Jake was not immediately able to return to the mountain owing to frostbite and surgery.

One of Jake's friends set up the page, looking for help for funds to help locate Ullr, saying that because of medical bills "Jake's funds [were] too low to pay for the tracker on his own." The page eventually achieved $36,552 of donations (a not inconsiderable number even since the good news came through – more on that below).

In his update to the GoFundMe page Dalbey comments on the photos received from the cameras they have been able to place and move around the hills:"the first time I've seen my precious boy since March 17th, 2023 - and he looks great! Healthy and more majestic than ever…."

He adds "Ullr looks really really good, especially for surviving an avalanche and for being on his own for almost a year. He is in an area that we have known or expected." He also notes appreciatively "the calls from helpful folks who were calm enough to contact me and send GPS locations, without being tempted to push Ullr away by yelling, following, or searching for him."

There were a number of avalanches reported in the media in the week Dalbey was separated from his dog, and not all were fortunate enough to survive.

That's a lot of money...

Yes, yes it is. Enough for over 200 4K trail cameras. Interestingly Deborah Wieker, who set up the GoFundMe explicitly to cover the missing dog costs, noted that she asked the beneficiary, Jacob Dalbey, whether all the money was being spent on the hunt for the dog, and for evidence of that in July 2023 – she notes that she got a rather evasive answer. The most recent update was posted by him, not her.

Furthermore, there is a separate GoFundMe page to cover his medical costs.

While the story is a very encouraging one about the best trail cameras, I strongly suggest you read the full older updates and draw your own conclusions before donating yourself.

