ACT FAST! Grab a bargain on a reflector from as little as $7

Do you own a reflector? This is an absolute kit bag essential for both photographers and videographers, offering an easy way to provide fill light without the need for supplement illumination.

There are some brilliant Cyber Monday camera deals still active, including discounts on reflectors of varying sizes – starting at just $7! If you don't have one already, now is the time to grab one cheap.

Ideal for working on location with minimal kit and no crew, or as part of a lavish studio shoot to be held by an assistant, I would never be without my reflector – it's saved my bacon on numerous occasions for stills and video alike. You definitely need one of these!

12" 2-in-1 Lighting Reflector | was $8.99 | now $7.19

SAVE 20% This compact 12-inch reflector is useful for small shooting setups and selfies, with silver and gold reflective surfaces and a hanging loop for convenience. Comes with a zippable pouch.

32" 5-in-1 Lighting Reflector | was $19.99 | now $13.59

SAVE 32% A hugely versatile reflector, composed of double-layer fabric to minimize wrinkles. It boasts the standard gold and silver reflection as well as black, white and translucent surfaces – and folds down into a travel pouch.

Neewer 43" 5-in-1 Reflector | was $40.95 | now $24.79

SAVE 39% This large reflector comes from trusted brand Neewer. It boasts a metal frame to prevent deforming, and its gold, silver, black, white and translucent surfaces offer maximum versatility. Folds down into a carry bag.

Take a look at the best Cyber Monday camera deals, along with the best Canon Cyber Monday deals, the best Nikon Cyber Monday deals and the best Sony Cyber Monday deals.