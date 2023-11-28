ACT FAST! Grab a bargain on a reflector from as little as $7

By James Artaius
published

$7 for a reflector? If you don't have one, you should definitely get one – but hurry, this Cyber Monday deal ends at midnight

Reflector

Do you own a reflector? This is an absolute kit bag essential for both photographers and videographers, offering an easy way to provide fill light without the need for supplement illumination. 

There are some brilliant Cyber Monday camera deals still active, including discounts on reflectors of varying sizes – starting at just $7! If you don't have one already, now is the time to grab one cheap.

Ideal for working on location with minimal kit and no crew, or as part of a lavish studio shoot to be held by an assistant, I would never be without my reflector – it's saved my bacon on numerous occasions for stills and video alike. You definitely need one of these!

12" 2-in-1 Lighting Reflector |

12" 2-in-1 Lighting Reflector | was $8.99 | now $7.19
SAVE 20% This compact 12-inch reflector is useful for small shooting setups and selfies, with silver and gold reflective surfaces and a hanging loop for convenience. Comes with a zippable pouch.

32" 5-in-1 Lighting Reflector |

32" 5-in-1 Lighting Reflector | was $19.99 | now $13.59
SAVE 32% A hugely versatile reflector, composed of double-layer fabric to minimize wrinkles. It boasts the standard gold and silver reflection as well as black, white and translucent surfaces – and folds down into a travel pouch. 

Neewer 43" 5-in-1 Reflector |

Neewer 43" 5-in-1 Reflector | was $40.95 | now $24.79
SAVE 39% This large reflector comes from trusted brand Neewer. It boasts a metal frame to prevent deforming, and its gold, silver, black, white and translucent surfaces offer maximum versatility. Folds down into a carry bag. 

Take a look at the best Cyber Monday camera deals, along with the best Canon Cyber Monday deals, the best Nikon Cyber Monday deals and the best Sony Cyber Monday deals.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles