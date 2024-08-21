AAP unveils the dramatic winners in its black & white photography contest

By
published

All About Photo magazine announces the winners in its latest photographic contest

John E. Davis - New York City 2023. The first prize winner in AAP's B&W competition. (Image credit: Manuel Besse (Courtesy of All About Photo))

All About Photo has revealed the winners in its latest competition on theme of black & white photography. 25 winning images were picked from photographers from 14 different countries  – with Manuel Besse from France winning the first prize.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

