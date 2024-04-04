A 20,000-photo giant diorama of the Dundee goes on display at V&A

20,000 photographs and weeks of work resulted in a highly detailed five-meter-wide diorama of a Scottish city

Dundee Diorama by Sohei Nishino © Sohei Nishino V&A Dundee.
Photographer Sohei Nishino in front of his 20,000-image diorama of Dundee (Image credit: Julie Howden)

Photographer Sohei Nishino pieces together a collage of over 20,000 photographs to create a view of the city of Dundee never seen before. 

V&A Dundee commissioned Nishino to create an artwork that would illustrate the city of Dundee in his unique style of a vast collage. By walking through the city with his camera he captured his experience of it in black and white, and the result is a five-meter wide diorama that displays many significant features of the city, combined and presented in a giant vista of the Scottish city. 

Dundee Diorama by Sohei Nishino © Sohei Nishino V&A Dundee.
(Image credit: © Sohei Nishino )

A gallery of closer details of the artwork

Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

