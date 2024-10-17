46% off Photoshop & Lightroom!!! Adobe CC Photography Plan for just $128.99

Hot on the heels of the new Photoshop features announced at Adobe Max this week, Amazon is offering a flash sale on the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan that gets you subscriptions to both Photoshop and Lightroom.
The offer gets you the Adobe CC 1TB Photography Plan for just $128.99, reduced from $240 with a 46% saving. These industry-standard editing packages are a must-have, but act now as Amazon has this marked as a Limited Time Deal, so may disappear quickly. This offer gets you 1TB of cloud storage for practically the same price as the basic Photography Plan that costs $119.99 a year.
Adobe CC Photography Plan | was $239.88 | now $128.99
SAVE $110 at Amazon Photoshop on desktop and iPad, Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, as well as Lightroom for mobile and web, along with 1TB cloud storage – all yours for a year.