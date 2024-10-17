46% off Photoshop & Lightroom!!! Adobe CC Photography Plan for just $128.99

By
published

Adobe CC Photography Plan is almost half price! Get Photoshop, Lightroom and 1TB storage for just $128.99

Adobe Photography Plan deal

Hot on the heels of the new Photoshop features announced at Adobe Max this week, Amazon is offering a flash sale on the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan that gets you subscriptions to both Photoshop and Lightroom.

The offer gets you the  Adobe CC 1TB Photography Plan for just $128.99, reduced from $240 with a 46% saving. These industry-standard editing packages are a must-have, but act now as Amazon has this marked as a Limited Time Deal, so may disappear quickly. This offer gets you 1TB of cloud storage for practically the same price as the basic Photography Plan that costs $119.99 a year.

Adobe CC Photography Plan | was $239.88 | now $128.99 SAVE $110 at Amazon

Adobe CC Photography Plan | was $239.88 | now $128.99
SAVE $110 at Amazon Photoshop on desktop and iPad, Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, as well as Lightroom for mobile and web, along with 1TB cloud storage – all yours for a year.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles