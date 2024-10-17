46% off Photoshop & Lightroom!!! Adobe CC Photography Plan for just $128.99

Hot on the heels of the new Photoshop features announced at Adobe Max this week, Amazon is offering a flash sale on the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan that gets you subscriptions to both Photoshop and Lightroom.

The offer gets you the Adobe CC 1TB Photography Plan for just $128.99, reduced from $240 with a 46% saving. These industry-standard editing packages are a must-have, but act now as Amazon has this marked as a Limited Time Deal, so may disappear quickly. This offer gets you 1TB of cloud storage for practically the same price as the basic Photography Plan that costs $119.99 a year.

Adobe CC Photography Plan | was $239.88 | now $128.99

SAVE $110 at Amazon Photoshop on desktop and iPad, Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, as well as Lightroom for mobile and web, along with 1TB cloud storage – all yours for a year.

I've been using Photoshop for 30 years, ever since toying with it on a family friend's Macintosh back in 1992 – and it is simply an indispensable part of my photographic workflow. I even use it dozens of times a day when producing content for DCW!

I'm not exactly a Lightroom power user, but it's an amazing way to produce batch edits and catalog my files. And to have access to both these applications on both desktop and mobile devices is brilliant – especially with a terabyte of cloud storage!

One of the biggest upsides for taking out a year's subscription via this kind of purchase, rather than subscribing with Adobe directly, is that you don't have a credit card on file with Adobe – so there's no cancellation hassle if you don't want your sub to roll over.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Take a look at the best Adobe Photography Plan deals, and see how the consensus best photo editing software compares to the best Photoshop alternatives.