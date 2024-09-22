30 iconic bars of New York City immortalized in new photography book

Photography powerhouses James and Karla Murray continue to document New York, this time celebrating 30 iconic watering holes

© James T. &amp; Karla L. Murray, 2024
Pete’s Tavern (Exterior), 129 East 18th Street, Gramercy Park (Image credit: © James T. & Karla L. Murray, 2024)

This year marks the 400th anniversary of New York's founding and, for 300 of those years, locals have gathered in the city's taverns, pubs and clubs. To celebrate these prestigious watering holes, renowned photographers James and Karla Murray have captured many of these iconic buildings and share their long history in a new coffee table book.

The Murrays are a husband-and-wife team renowned for their architectural and interior photographic work. For the last 25 years, they have turned their lenses to capturing life in the Big Apple, with their previous large-scale project – Store Front NYC: Photographs of the City's Independent Shops – praised for showing authentic New York culture.

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

