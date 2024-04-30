3 Legged Thing launches AirHed Trinity, a compact multi-purpose pan and tilt head

By Rod Lawton
published

The AirHead Trinity will be sold on its own and bundled with 3 Legged Thing’s Punks 2.0 video tripod kits

3 Legged Thing AirHed Trinity video tripod head
(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

The world is awash with ball heads, but there aren’t too many pan and tilt tripod heads to choose from, especially compact video heads. The AirHed Trinity is not just for video, though, being aimed at all kinds of content creators, wildlife watchers, sports fans and more.

It is especially suited to video, however, with a smooth fluid panning axis and a spring-weighted tilt axis, making camera movements much smoother and more controlled. 

Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com

