3 Legged Thing debuts innovative tripod levelling systems

Following staggering growth, 3 Legged Thing has announced a new Levelling Base that is compatible with all its tripods, and those of other brands, that feature a ⅜”-16 mounting options. Alongside it is a 75mm Half Bowl that is suited to its own Nicky and Tommy tripods, and is cross-compatible with all 75mm bowl mount video tripods. Both new additions are perfect for any photo or video application.

The 3LT Levelling Base is made from aerospace-grade magnesium alloy that has been anodized, making it a lightweight and fetching-looking mount. It offers two mounting options – one with a standard ¼”-20 thread, enabling users to mount cameras directly to the Levelling Base or the larger ⅜” 16 adapter, which allows for greater versatility.

Equipped with a ratchet locking mechanism, you are able to slide the base to achieve a level horizon without moving your tripod legs – which can be very handy if you are taking a landscape shot, and you're not able to find a flat surface. In addition, to assist you with achieving the perfect level horizon, there is a spirit level built in the top of the base.

The 75mm Half Bowl is also made from the same fancy aerospace-grade magnesium, enabling you to save some weight. It features a standard ⅜”-16 thread on top and for extra security, support screws tighten up to give an extra strong connection between the bowl and head.

A handy feature is the knurled hook attached to the stem, which can be used to add additional weight – something that might be needed in windy conditions. However, its most impressive feature is that this can be removed to reveal an additional female ⅜”-16, making this a great option for additional accessories if you are a one-person film crew.

The Levelling Base and Half Bowl are now available for pre-order at retailers, with stock shipping in the week commencing 13 December 2021. The Levelling Base’s suggested retail price is $159.99 / £129.99 (approximately AU$226.66), while the 75mm Half Bowl will retail for $179.99 / £149.99 (AU$254.99).

Pre-order the 3 Legged Thing Levelling Base from B&H (US)

Pre-order the 3 Legged Thing 75mm Half Bowl from B&H (US)



