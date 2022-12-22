25 tips for shooting winter scenes! N-Photo 145 on sale today

Winter is upon us, and so this issue we persuaded landscape and nature pro Ross Hoddinott to part with 25 of his hottest tips for capturing the coldest of seasons, sharing his secrets for supreme shots of everything from snowy scenes to winter wildlife.

Our apprentice opts to stay inside the comfort of a cosy studio and learns to shoot portraits with a difference, with the models submerged in a huge Perspex tank, for images that have an extraordinary ethereal feel.

This issue we present our Gear of the Year awards, with a roundup of the very best kit that’s passed through our labs and into the hands of our expert reviewers over the past year. Plus we rate Nikon’s cut-price Z 17-28mm f/2.8 ultra-wide zoom – with a fast f/2.8 aperture usually reserved for pro-level lenses yet comes with an affordable price tag.

Our skills section has a distinctly festive feel this issue, with projects on light-painting a Christmas tree, dressing up pets for seasonal shots, capturing a festive foodie flat lay, and shooting subjects with the aim of popping them inside a snow globe, along with our usual Adobe CC and Affinity Photo tutorials. We also have a free Teach Yourself Photo Editing ebook to download to your device.

