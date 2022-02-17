25 tips for better portraits! N-Photo 134 on sale today

When many of us first invested in our Nikon cameras, the first shots we took were of our nearest and dearest. So this issue portrait pro and regular N-Photo columnist Paul Wilkinson shares 25 terrific tips and techniques to improve your people pictures.

Heading out into the mean streets of the capital, architecture photographer Ben Moore shows that you can teach an old dog new tricks, persuading his set-in-his-ways octogenarian apprentice to embrace the advantages of digital.

This month’s interviewee is conceptual photographer García de Marina, who combines everyday items to produce fine-art photos that amount to so much more than their component parts.

In our Gear section, we test Nikon’s first Z-mount super-tele zoom, the Z 100-400mm. It’s a cracking but pricey lens, so in our Big Test we compare eight great-value mirrorless optics, all under £500/$500. We also round up five digital photo frames for showcasing your shots.

We explain depth of field in-depth in Nikon Know-How. And in our Nikon Skills section we show you how to edit images in-camera, shoot oil-and-water abstracts, use the ‘holy trinity’ lenses for landscapes, and create larger-than-life forced-perspective toy shots.

And as a special bonus, we're giving away a free Nikon Beginner's Handbook ebook, with everything you need to get to grips with your Nikon camera!

(Image credit: Future)

N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine is a monthly magazine that's written by Nikon enthusiasts for Nikon enthusiasts, you can be sure that all the content is 100% relevant to you! So for the best Nikon-focused news, reviews, projects and a whole lot more, subscribe to N-Photo today – with our unmissable subs deal!

Check out our latest subscription offer!

Where to find N-Photo magazine

So rush down to your newsagent today. Or ever better, why not subscribe with this fantastic deal to a print edition, and have the magazine delivered to your door every month?

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Pocket Mags (for Android devices)

• Readly (all-you-can-eat digital magazine subscription service)

If you wanted a printed version of any of our most recent issues we have a selection of back issues to choose from in our online store.

Subscription deals: Our guide to the best photo magazines