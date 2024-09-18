This photo from last night's partial lunar eclipse is out of this world!

This marvelous moon multiplicity was captured during last night's partial lunar eclipse – the astrophotographer who took it tells all

A nine-shot multiplicity of the partial lunar eclipse, which took place on the morning of September 18 2024
Josh Dury's nine-shot multiplicity of the partial lunar eclipse was captured from the Mendip Hills. Captured during the early hours of September 18 2024 (Image credit: Josh Dury)

Celestial revelers were treated to the highlight of astrophotography in September this morning and last night, a partially eclipsed harvest supermoon. As such, the Internet and social media has been abuzz with out-of-this-world lunar photographs from the stellar event.

But I think this mesmerizing multiplicity from award-winning astrophotographer and all-around astro fanatic, Josh Dury (AKA Starman), is the cream of the celestial crop. The sequence was captured from the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty this morning from between 01:41 and 04:35, and comprises nine images – blended together in Adobe Photoshop – to showcase the Earth's shadow inching its way across the lunar surface. 

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
Technique Editor

Mike is Deputy Editor for N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, and brings with him over 10 years experience writing both freelance and for some of the biggest specialist publications. Prior to joining N-Photo Mike was the production editor for the content marketing team of Wex Photo Video, the UK’s largest online specialist photographic retailer, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres.  

While he’s an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World’s top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment, as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks. 

