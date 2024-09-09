"The key to multiple exposure is to select photos with compositions that complement each other when overlaid"

Shape, form, pattern and texture – and the effect of light falling on these features – is where I often find my inspiration. I love man-made structures that have the potential for abstract architectural images, but I’m also excited by the natural abstracts you find in sand dunes, foliage and rocks, for example.

Although intended as standalone images, recent photos of architecture in Bilbao and Valencia, Iceland’s volcanic rocks and English sandstone outcrops provided source material for what has subsequently become a multiple-exposure (ME) project.

Image 1 of 2 Spiral and Sandstone (Image credit: Linda Wride) Stairs and Lightwell (Image credit: Linda Wride)

Experiments with multiple exposures (ME) hadn’t excited me in the past, but a session at The Photography & Video Show and seeing work by other creative photographers reignited my interest. It all began when, to pass the time creatively on a long train journey home from a photo shoot, I played with the PhotoSplit app, layering and blending some of my recent architectural images and natural abstracts. By the end of that train journey, I had the beginnings of an exciting project that has since received positive feedback.

Initially layering complementary natural and architectural abstracts in a relatively subtle way, I’m now blending photos of different buildings, or the same building from different angles, to create images that are more graphic in character. I’m now also thinking about other combinations that I can explore in the future.

Image 1 of 2 Spiral stairs and Volcanic Rock (Image credit: Linda Wride) Muralla Roja abstract (Image credit: Linda Wride)

I didn’t initially set out to make ME creations, so the source images I used weren’t intended for this purpose. For me, the key to creating an ME image that ‘works’ is to select two or three archive images with compositions that complement each other when overlaid. Deciding which way to go when blending images is a part of the creative process, as different blending modes can produce subtle images with a muted color palette, graphic images with vibrant colors, and a range of options in between.

Underpinning these decisions on source images and blending modes is the aim of creating an artistic image that catches and pleases the eye, as both a standalone image and as part of a visually cohesive set.

Image 1 of 2 Forum and circles (Image credit: Linda Wride) Spiral Lights and Sandstone (Image credit: Linda Wride)

Linda Wride Social Links Navigation Photographer Linda Wride is an award-winning photographer based in Oxford, UK. She combines a passion for photography with a love of travel, art and design. Her diverse portfolio reflects an interest in shape, pattern and form, and Linda’s images are often graphic in character, as illustrated in this series of multiple exposure abstracts.

This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike! Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.