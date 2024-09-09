"The key to multiple exposure is to select photos with compositions that complement each other when overlaid"

Inspired by this year's Photography and Video Show, Linda Wride uses a multi-exposure technique to blend subjects and create abstract images with a graphical touch

ME Creations by Linda Wride
(Image credit: Linda Wride)

 Shape, form, pattern and texture – and the effect of light falling on these features – is where I often find my inspiration. I love man-made structures that have the potential for abstract architectural images, but I’m also excited by the natural abstracts you find in sand dunes, foliage and rocks, for example.  

Although intended as standalone images, recent photos of architecture in Bilbao and Valencia, Iceland’s volcanic rocks and English sandstone outcrops provided source material for what has subsequently become a multiple-exposure (ME) project.

ME Creations by Linda Wride
Spiral and Sandstone(Image credit: Linda Wride)
ME Creations by Linda Wride
Spiral stairs and Volcanic Rock(Image credit: Linda Wride)
ME Creations by Linda Wride
Forum and circles(Image credit: Linda Wride)
ME Creations by Linda Wride
Linda Wride

Linda Wride is an award-winning photographer based in Oxford, UK. She combines a passion for photography with a love of travel, art and design. Her diverse portfolio reflects an interest in shape, pattern and form, and Linda’s images are often graphic in character, as illustrated in this series of multiple exposure abstracts.

