Sometimes, I let my subjects know I was photographing them, sometimes I didn’t. It was a constant battle of choices, but as an outsider, I was often forgiven for my rudeness

Capturing the sumo stable was something I didn’t think would be possible. I was having lunch in a restaurant and saw this calendar of sumo wrestlers on the wall. I took a picture of that calendar thinking that might literally be as close as I could get to sumo wrestlers.

Later on, I was introduced to the artist Hiroko Takahashi. I love her research of modern design and traditional attire. Her manager told me she also designed the attire of a professional sumo stable. I said that it was one of my dreams to photograph a sumo stable, but I never asked if I could be given access – I didn’t want to show the needy go-getter in me. The next day, we were on our way to a tea ceremony when he told me: ‘You are a lucky guy, we are able to visit the sumo stable for your photos’. So, I visited the stable – it was a modern building in a residential area, like a normal house in which the living room area was turned into the circular dohyo (arena). Over 20 wrestlers lived in this stable and on the second floor, there was one huge room where they all sleep. One wrestler eats the equivalent of four normal-sized people. This means that, every day, food has to be prepared for the equivalent of 100 people – I found that fact mind-blowing.

Before entering the stable, I was given certain rules and things I wasn’t allowed to photograph, so I was a fly on the wall and photographed the wrestlers without communicating or interacting with them. I had to comply with these rules, as it was a huge honour to be allowed access and that shouldn’t be taken for granted.

After each practice session, the stable hairdresser fixes the hair of the wrestlers. You see this massive man in such a gentle situation, where self-care, beauty and tradition are combined. I thought this was a wonderful juxtaposition on the theme of masculinity.