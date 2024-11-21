Sometimes, I let my subjects know I was photographing them, sometimes I didn’t. It was a constant battle of choices, but as an outsider, I was often forgiven for my rudeness

By ,
published

Richard Koek on his photographic portrait of a city with fascinating contrasts

Interview: Richard Koek
Splitting hairs - A hairdresser fixes the wrestler’s hair after each session, combining elements of tradition, beauty and self-care (Image credit: Richard Koek)
Jump to:

Tokyo is a vibrant and multifaceted megapolis that is home to over 14 million people. Its combination of ultramodern and traditional aspects makes it a fascinating place and a popular travel destination. Dutch photographer Richard Koek travelled to Tokyo in 2019 to capture the essence of the city, resulting in a new publication by Terra, part of the Lannoo Publishing Group. In Tokyo Tokyo, Koek has created an insightful journey into the Japanese capital, celebrating its people, their culture and the diverse landscapes that bring the city to life. Before setting out on this project, Koek aimed to avoid common misunderstandings and exotic portrayals of Japanese culture, instead, seeking out contemporary aspects, formed from traditions and innovations, through the intimate portrayal of daily life. The result is a refreshing perspective.

Tokyo Tokyo

Interview: Richard Koek

(Image credit: Richard Koek/ Lannoo Publishing Group)

Richard Koek’s book Tokyo Tokyo features over 200 colour and 20 black-and-white images of this vibrant city, where tradition meets innovation. Published by Terra, part of the Lannoo Publishing Group, the book is priced £55/$70.

Interview: Richard Koek
Richard Koek

Richard Koek is a Dutch-Argentinian photographer who gave up practising law to move to New York City and pursue his passion for photography. His images have been displayed in the National Archives of Holland, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Tropical Institute of Amsterdam.

Image

Get the best magazine for enthusiast and pro photographers delivered to your door or device with a subscription to Digital Photographer. Learn the hottest photo trends and techniques while getting essential advice on earning cash from your photography.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

Related articles