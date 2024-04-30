“Capturing babies and young children requires you to increase your camera's shutter speed"

As a photographer who specialises in family and newborn images, Louise’s timeless images aim to tell a story about each family. She does this by creating a relaxed and organic atmosphere to capture the raw beauty of the special bond between family members. “If the subjects aren’t fully relaxed, then it shows,” Louise says. “But taking a short break to reset can really help.” Lots of patience is required, especially with newborns but, having young children of her own, she understands what’s required to get the balance between the perfect shot and a happy and calm family.
Louise prefers working in her clients’ homes and shooting with natural light. “For this shot, we were in their apartment, which had high ceilings and was flooded with natural light,” she says. “Capturing babies and young children requires you to increase your shutter speed as there are sudden movements and changes in facial expressions.” With her background in design, Louise uses a mixture of textures and fabrics to create further depth and interest. “The new mother chose a beautiful dress from a collection I have for these sessions. The delicate sleeves add a touch of elegance to the image,” she says.
Louise B is a London-based photographer. Her career started with working in fashion design, where part of her job was Product Photography. Later Louise worked at at WGSN, a world-leading trend forecasters, with clients such as Vogue and Alexander Mc Queen to name a few. After the birth of her first child, she pursued her long passion for photography, enrolling on a course at the British Academy of Photography. Louise is also a supporter and volunteer for the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) which supports parents through birth and early parenthood.
