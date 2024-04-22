Rankin gets his teeth into dental hygiene photo campaign for children

By Niall Hampton
published

The Rankin x Aquafresh pop-up gallery in London will be open to the public on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 April

Photograph of children showing their wonky teeth, photographed by leading British photographer Rankin for the RANKIN X AQUAFRESH campaign
Two of the photos from the Rankin X Aquafresh campaign (Image credit: © Rankin)

Nearly half of British children have a confidence crisis when it comes to how their teeth look, but Aquafresh is looking to change that – with some help from Rankin. 

The celebrated photographer has partnered with the dental health brand to curate a portrait exhibition that sees primary school children show off their unique smiles for the camera – with gappy, wobbly and snaggly teeth proudly front and centre. 

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 


Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 


On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

