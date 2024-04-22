Rankin gets his teeth into dental hygiene photo campaign for children

Two of the photos from the Rankin X Aquafresh campaign

Nearly half of British children have a confidence crisis when it comes to how their teeth look, but Aquafresh is looking to change that – with some help from Rankin.

The celebrated photographer has partnered with the dental health brand to curate a portrait exhibition that sees primary school children show off their unique smiles for the camera – with gappy, wobbly and snaggly teeth proudly front and centre.

As a recent study conducted by Aquafresh revealed that nearly half of British children aged 4-11 have experienced low confidence due to societal pressure regarding their dental appearance, the collaboration aims to put the pursuit of social media smiles to one side and show that “perfect teeth“ are in fact just “healthy teeth“.

“Perfection is an attitude – so being able to help kids embrace their wobbly, wonky teeth and realise what is ‘considered’ as perfect teeth doesn’t matter,” said Rankin.

”Let’s challenge the status quo – and encourage kids to be unique and confident!”

The exhibition in London on 27 and 28 April – between 10-5pm at Black & White Soho, 59 Greek Street, W1D 3DZ – invites the public to celebrate dental diversity and challenge conventional beauty standards.

(Image credit: © Rankin)

According to the Aquafresh research, missing teeth, tooth color and alignment contribute significantly to children’s insecurities, with 36% admitting to feeling embarrassed to smile or laugh.

The impact of this pressure extends beyond children, with nearly half of parents acknowledging their child’s self-consciousness regarding their teeth.

And an overwhelming 98% of parents recognize the crucial role that dental health plays in their child’s overall confidence and self-esteem.

Dr Linda Greenwell, founder of the Dental Wellness Trust, said: “Whilst Rankin’s moving portraits demonstrate the joy in a child’s proud, toothy smile, it’s also heartbreaking to find out that half of children are feeling low in confidence due to the way their teeth look. We know that if teeth are looked after and healthy, they are perfect!

“Dental health should be as much a part of a child’s self-care routine as washing their body and getting enough sleep – especially as we navigate the Dental Health crisis in the UK, and it becomes harder than ever to secure a dentist’s appointment. I

“It’s so important for grown-ups – at home and in schools – to instil good dental hygiene habits in kids… habits will last a lifetime.

“Aquafresh has kindly supported The Dental Wellness Trust for three years, helping us to promote oral health amongst children, and whilst we’re making huge progress this research proves that there’s still vital work to be done!”

(Image credit: © Rankin)

Monica Michalopoulou, spokesperson for Aquafresh, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil these captivating images captured by Rankin, empowering children to take pride in their healthy teeth— because healthy teeth are just perfect teeth!

“Our longstanding commitment to shedding light on dental care challenges faced by families remains unwavering.

“We are dedicated to our ‘Shine Bright’ schools’ campaign—a vital initiative that amplifies awareness and enriches dental education for parents, teachers, and children across the UK, that’s in it’s fifth year.

“This program, accessible to all primary schools, emphasises the importance of early teeth brushing through fun and engaging activities.”

The Rankin x Aquafresh gallery will be open to the public on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 April 2024 between 10-5pm, at Black & White Soho, 59 Greek Street, London W1D 3DZ.

(Image credit: © Rankin)

