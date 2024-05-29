"Photography became a way for me to keep a diary, by documenting what was going on in my internal world"

By
published

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, fine art photographer Gabriel Isak shares his mental health journey and finding solace through photography

The flight
The flight (Image credit: Gabriel Isak)

In our fast-paced world, the constant barrage of information and pressure to perform can take a toll on our mental wellbeing. While traditional therapies remain crucial, a growing body of evidence suggests that creative outlets like photography can offer surprising benefits to our mental health.

Studies have shown that photography can be a powerful tool for mindfulness, reducing anxiety, and promoting a sense of calm. By focusing on composition, light and the capture of fleeting moments, photography encourages us to be present in the moment, offering a welcome escape from our daily thoughts.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles