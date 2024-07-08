"My mission to highlight the beauty of London's urban wildlife"

“Rats with wings!” is the most common phrase uttered by Londoners when recalling, arguably, the most iconic avian capital dweller. “Vermin” is a close second in reference to the plight of the urban fox.

Photographer Joseph Hart, however, armed with his trusty Fujifilm GFX 100S, has taken it upon himself to shoot a project celebrating the city-dwelling wildlife.

“Think the opposite of traditional wildlife photography,” he told Digital Camera World.

London is often thought of as a concrete jungle; a polluted, overpopulated urban landscape, but a “jungle” nonetheless.

Ring-necked parakeet (Image credit: Joseph Hart)

Roughly 48% of London is surfaced vegetation, rivers and still waters, and it's home to thousands of species from algae to fungi, molluscs to mammals.

Born in London but moving to Scotland prior to high school, and studying at Aberdeen University, 31-year-old Hart made his grand entrance into photography by snapping images of drunk students falling out of nightclubs.

Moving back to London after graduating, he immediately began his career as a photographer's assistant.

Urban fox (Image credit: Joseph Hart)

“People often love to gripe about London,” he said, “but my affection for the city remains unwavering. Despite my extensive travels for work and personal ventures, I've yet to find a place that rivals its charm.

“The eclectic blend of people, cuisine, art, music, and abundant green spaces, all seamlessly interconnected, is unparalleled in my eyes. As an avid cyclist and runner, I continually uncover new nooks to explore, and even after a decade, those moments of discovery never cease to put a smile on my face.”

Pigeons in Trafalgar Square (Image credit: Joseph Hart)

The project all began with a desire to photograph the famous London ring-necked parakeets.

The exotic emerald birds are not traditionally native to the UK, and are thought to be a result of released pets during the 1930s and 1950s. Concerns about 'parrot fever' were rife due to intense media coverage, a disease that could transfer pneumonia to humans from birds.

Grey squirrel (Image credit: Joseph Hart)

“I've always found [parakeets] fascinating… colorful anomalies thriving in the city, their numbers mysteriously growing each year,” said Hart. “I love observing them parading around Hackney Marshes making an absolute racket during a morning run or an afternoon beer!

“This fascination sparked a broader contemplation of both common and uncommon city-dwelling creatures who I hoped to capture as heroically as I could – think the opposite of traditional wildlife photography.”

You can take a look at more of Joseph's work at his official website

Pelican in St James's Park, London (Image credit: Joseph Hart)

With a primary goal of amusing viewers with his photographs, Hart has a deeper objective behind his work.

“I hope they inspire people to venture out and seek these wild urban creatures themselves, making the most of the quirky wonders London has to offer. If my photos can spark that sense of adventure and curiosity that would make me happy.”

