"My mission to highlight the beauty of London's urban wildlife"

"People often love to gripe about London, but my affection for the city remains unwavering" says urban wildlife photographer Joseph Hart

A swan in London
Mute swan (Image credit: Joseph Hart)

“Rats with wings!” is the most common phrase uttered by Londoners when recalling, arguably, the most iconic avian capital dweller. “Vermin” is a close second in reference to the plight of the urban fox. 

Photographer Joseph Hart, however, armed with his trusty Fujifilm GFX 100S, has taken it upon himself to shoot a project celebrating the city-dwelling wildlife. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

