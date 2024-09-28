Meet Shelby Nolan-Hoare, student and British Photography Awards winner

Photography student Shelby Nolan-Hoare explains how her course has helped her take her photography to an award-winning level

Shelby Nolan-Hoare / Arts University Plymouth
‘Funfair’ is one of a series that sees Shelby shooting images based around the ideas of illusion, nostalgia, and holding two states of mind at the same time. (Image credit: Shelby Nolan-Hoare / Arts University Plymouth)

The ‘Liminal Space’ series was created as part of the final project of my BA (Hons) Commercial Photography degree at Arts University Plymouth. The series is fashion-led, exploring how clothing, props and set design can be used to discuss themes of nostalgia and illusion. I wanted the images to speak for themselves, and to include elements that are not only technically advanced but also personal to me. I started the project by listing various things that were symbolic of my childhood and used these as motifs to inform my subject matter and composition, exaggerating the ideas of liminal space – a place, or state of mind, during a transitional period – and nostalgia to a degree that is high-fashion and oddly unique.

‘Doll’s House’ won the People’s Choice award in the Fashion category of the 2023 British Photography Awards. (Image credit: Shelby Nolan-Hoare / Arts University Plymouth)

