"It's the toughest sport I’ve ever photographed. Kokpar is the equivalent of American football on horseback with a sheep's carcass for a ball"

By
Contributions from
published

Champion jockey-turned-photographer Richard Dunwoody wrangled a last-minute press pass to shoot one of the toughest sports known to man (and horse)

Image from Nomad Games 2024
(Image credit: Richard Dunwoody)

Following a career of falling off horses (682 times in all, but fortunately interspersed with a few winners along the way), when I walked through the doors of Speos International Photography School in Paris in 2010 I hoped it might take me on a journey – with time behind a lens that would not only open new doors but open my eyes.

After a year of reasonably hard graft and learning in the French capital, it has certainly done that. Photography has taken me to the slums of Delhi, shooting equines for the Brooke Charity, and to Kibera in Nairobi – one of the largest and poorest neighborhoods in the world to photograph families affected by AIDS.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Richard Dunwoody
Richard Dunwoody
Photographer and tour leader

Richard Dunwoody MBE is a photographer, motivational speaker and tour leader for adventure travel company Wild Frontiers. He was previously a Champion Jockey.

With contributions from

Related articles