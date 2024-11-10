"Is AI art is at its best as a means of responding to the news?" Questions for world-famous AI producers, The Dor Brothers

By
published

Not stopped by having some videos banned, The Dor Brothers (is it really plural?) are now calling themselves "The World's Leading AI Video Production Company"

Rogue Runway exploding catwalk model AI generated
(Image credit: Dor Brothers)

Having survived a ban on Facebook for some of their content, and with the election how history, we can finish what was started with Yonatan of The Dor Brothers, makers of hyper-realistic, AI viral videos. You can see more in the first part of this story in which Yontan unashemedly says, "Anyone who's complaining about AI now will use it later".

Anarchic recent viral videos depicted public figures such as Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Elon Musk toting guns or cross-dressing in lingerie, but they seemed to have stopped – on X at least.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ariane Sherine
Ariane Sherine
Author and journalist

Ariane Sherine is an author and journalist on many subjects including interiors, and singer-songwriter (under the artist name Ariane X). She has written for the Guardian, Times, Independent, Telegraph, Spectator, Mail, New Statesman, Esquire, NME, Sun and Metro. She regularly appears on television and radio.

She's also written comedy for the BBC and Channel 4, and is still known worldwide for the 2008 Atheist Bus Campaign, featuring adverts on buses which proclaimed 'There's probably no God. Now stop worrying and enjoy your life' sponsored by Richard Dawkins.

As a result, Ariane went on to edit and compile the bestselling celebrity charity anthology The Atheist's Guide to Christmas (HarperCollins). She has also written three self-help books for major publisher Hachette: Talk Yourself Better, How to Live to 100 and The How of Happy (the last two co-written with public health consultant David Conrad). Ariane's debut novel Shitcom was published in 2021, and is a hilarious body swap comedy. Her latest book is the biography The Real Sinéad O'Connor by White Owl Books.

Related articles