"Anyone who's complaining about AI now will use it later" – Yonatan from The Dor Brothers

By
published

Animating the future? Creating disturbing deep-fakes? BANNED! – Meet The Dor Brothers and find out how they simulate Trump, Harris, Musk and more

Dor Brothers images of Donald Trump in a dress and Kamala Harris in a Suit
(Image credit: Dor Brothers)

Yonatan is the enigmatic creator of The Dor Brothers, makers of hyper-realistic, wildly imaginative viral AI videos which I and many others consider genius. They’ve been blowing up on Twitter, where some have called their videos ‘disturbing’ and called for greater regulation of AI. 

FACEBOOK BAN NEWS

NEWS: Just minutes after we posted this story, One of the Dor Brothers' videos – "The Dope Show" – from which many images in this article come, was banned by Facebook.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ariane Sherine
Ariane Sherine
Author and journalist

Ariane Sherine is an author and journalist on many subjects including interiors, and singer-songwriter (under the artist name Ariane X). She has written for the Guardian, Times, Independent, Telegraph, Spectator, Mail, New Statesman, Esquire, NME, Sun and Metro. She regularly appears on television and radio.

She's also written comedy for the BBC and Channel 4, and is still known worldwide for the 2008 Atheist Bus Campaign, featuring adverts on buses which proclaimed 'There's probably no God. Now stop worrying and enjoy your life' sponsored by Richard Dawkins.

As a result, Ariane went on to edit and compile the bestselling celebrity charity anthology The Atheist's Guide to Christmas (HarperCollins). She has also written three self-help books for major publisher Hachette: Talk Yourself Better, How to Live to 100 and The How of Happy (the last two co-written with public health consultant David Conrad). Ariane's debut novel Shitcom was published in 2021, and is a hilarious body swap comedy. Her latest book is the biography The Real Sinéad O'Connor by White Owl Books.

Related articles