"In the literary genre of ‘magic realism’, authors blend realistic narratives with surreal or fantastical elements - I use a similar technique in my photography"

Michael Bross is a master in the art of capturing natural and urban landscapes. He says, "I wander the world with my camera, seeking to capture solitude, serenity and beauty and to connect with others through my photography.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing him about his work and analyzing his image 'Cloud over houses'. We discussed the techniques he used to capture the photo and why it works...

1. Moody tones

Color grading is a popular technique that’s used in post-processing to create atmospheric hues that underline the atmosphere of the shot. “I typically aim for a palette that maximises the emotional impact and resonates with the essence of the capture,” Michael says. “The houses, in safe, calming hues, contrast with the unsettling blue tone of the cloud, evoking a sense of unease,” he adds. “I do all my editing and processing in Lightroom and here, I used colour grading while

also bumping up the luminance of the blue hue.”

2. Magic realism

“In the literary genre of ‘magic realism’, authors blend realistic narratives with surreal or fantastical elements. I use a similar technique in photography, subtly infusing dream-like ambience with realism,” explains Michael. “In this tranquil scene of homes, the looming cloud raises questions: Does it herald a foreboding storm or will it silently drift away? I wanted to evoke a sense of the orderly against the unpredictable.”

3. Repetitive elements

“I love how Wes Anderson shoots his films using symmetry and so there’s some of that influence in this capture,” says Michael. The symmetry is highlighted, allowing the viewer to experience a balanced frame and to automatically compare elements within the composition, while their view is guided through the foreground and up to the background. “The recurring elements of the houses primarily reinforce the orderly atmosphere captured in the photo,” he adds. “Again, it’s echoing a touch of Wes Anderson’s influence.”

4. Dab of color

The houses are neatly lined up, providing symmetry to the image composition, but one window stands out as an element of interest. Located in the center-left of the foreground, the color in this window distinguishes it from other elements in the image. “The window reflected the lingering orange glow of the post-sunset clouds. I toned down the reflection in Lightroom to maintain the compositional balance,” he says.

Tech details

(Image credit: Future)

Camera: Canon 5D Mark IV

Lens: Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6L IS USM

Aperture: f/5

Shutter speed: 1/160 sec

ISO: 1250

Focal length: 170mm

Michael Bross Social Links Navigation Originating from a remote Pennsylvania forest town, Michael Bross has called California home for the past 23 years. As a photographer, his main pursuit is natural and urban landscapes. Previously a composer of soundtracks for popular video games, he now leads a design team in the field of augmented reality.