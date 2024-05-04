"I'll never take another boring sunset" — easily said, but harder to achieve

By Hannah Rooke
published

Just by thinking about where you stand, you can take a different kind of sunset

Sunsets by Hannah Rooke
Hannah's tour guide in Khao Sok who was very knowledgable when it came to the local wildlife (Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Sunsets are probably one of the most popular natural phenomena to photograph. Most people are awake for them, they occur daily (even if they’re not always super impressive) and they can completely transform a landscape with dazzling hues of pink, orange, blue, yellow and purple. But I’ve recently made a rather peculiar promise to myself – to never take a boring sunset photo again.

I love a sunset as much as anyone, but for me, even really good photos never quite portray their magic. I was sat on a beach in Koh Tao trying to capture the sun setting over the horizon and I found myself looking at the photos completely uninspired. To me, photography is meant to elicit some kind of emotion or remind you of the finer details of that particular moment. So if I’m capturing a sunset that could be taken on any beach in the world where (so long as the sun sets beyond the horizon) I’m not meeting either of my photography criteria.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Related articles