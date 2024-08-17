I wish mirrorless camera makers would copy Blackmagic's beautifully big screens

By
published

Memo to camera makers: if you want to make a mirrorless camera for video, don’t just adapt a regular camera

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K
(Image credit: Blackmagic)

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras aren’t for everyone, that’s for sure. They’re big, they’re plasticky and they use focusing from the Dark Ages – at least by modern mirrorless standards. They also make no concessions to stills photography, except maybe for grabbing images on set for client approval or publicity shots.

But can I just point out one huge, obvious advantage they have over even the best hybrid cameras: the interface. I’m not just talking about the physical interface but, just as importantly, the digital interface, too.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com

Related articles