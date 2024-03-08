"I got tired of hearing some photographers and even lecturers say there was no money in the industry anymore when I have found the opposite". Denise Maxwell gives insight on making cash from your camera ahead of TPVS 2024

Everyone can expect a frank and honest workshop where I will explicitly talk about money – one thing that so many photographic workshops shy away from – what can I actually earn from doing job X, Y or Z?

The audience can also expect some jokes because we are also going to be there to have fun, and a relatable workshop that will help them understand how doable making money from photography is. There will be no talk about f-stops, the best lenses or buying the latest cameras… just a snippet of how I make my money and how the audience can, too.

I have attended so many workshops over many years and have always felt like they have stopped short of sharing real gems – often peripheral general details – which has left me feeling cheated. It’s as though everything is secretive. In all of my courses, I share real pounds and pennies, state how I go into this type of work and give people the formula for how they can, too. In the eight-week course I deliver, participants have already started to implement what they have learned before the course ends.

I run courses that teach photographers how to earn £5-10k per month from photography, as I do. My talks will be a snippet of some of the information I teach in my courses. I got tired of hearing some photographers and even lecturers speak about how there was no money in the industry anymore when I have found the opposite; it is a great industry to be in and people have never needed as many images as they do now. Clients need images for their social media feeds, websites, newsletters and events, to bring their businesses online – and so much more.

This is why I decided to speak on this subject and create workshops and courses. It was something I was not taught when studying, and I still speak to photographers leaving three-year degrees and master’s degrees with no clue about how they will earn money after the course. So it is still not largely being taught. Yet it is the one thing photographers need to know to make a go of being a full-time photographer. I find this is one of the most asked questions I see in photography groups, so I know it is still a mystery to so many people.

Currently, I have 10 income streams from photography. In the time I have for the talk, I will teach participants how to set up and earn from different streams and what they can earn from them. So this workshop will be for anyone who is serious about wanting to earn an income from their photography, wanting to make it their full-time job as I did and have done. Yes, it is a joy to be creative and do it for the fun of it, but photographic equipment is expensive and we still all have bills to pay! Imagine being able to combine both – being creative and paying your bills at the same time. This is my life as a full-time photographer.