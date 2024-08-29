"I give a business card and invite the subject to contact me for a copy of the photo. That happens 70% of the time, so I have a wonderful cohort of characters around the world in my address book"

About Benedict Brain (Image credit: Marcus Hawkins) Benedict Brain is a UK-based photographer, journalist and artist. He is an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society and sits on the society’s Distinctions Advisory Panel. He is also a past editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and the author of You Will be Able to Take Great Photos by The End of This Book.

I’m sitting at the airport in Cape Town and reflecting on my latest trip, cruising down the east coast of Africa. I was a guest lecturer on a cruise ship, talking about the art and craft of photography, something I’ve had the good fortune to do quite a lot over the past couple of years. I’m working through several themes on these travels, many of which have been featured in this series. But every trip yields a slightly different photographic experience.

While I have taken many portraits on my travels, this trip seemed particularly fruitful with the wonderful people I have encountered en route. The four images here reflect a style that appears to be evolving and emerging, and I am starting to like it.

Making portraits is a great way to meet people and connect with cultures and countries worldwide. From Zanzibar to Cape Town, I got to know some amazing people on this trip, albeit briefly. This is one of the joys of travel.

However, it takes a bit of confidence to pluck up the courage and get going. Due to the fleeting nature of my visits, I have no time to build long-term relationships with people, which is a shame. But you’ve got to work with what you’ve got, so I’ve learnt to work quickly, often talking no more than a minute or two.

If I see someone who looks interesting, I typically strike up a conversation and then ask if I may take their portrait. Sometimes, the answer is ‘no’ and that’s cool but, more often than not, it’s ‘yes’. While talking to them, or even before, I try to understand where the light is and also look for a potentially good background. I generally aim for a clean, uncluttered background, ideally with a color that harmonizes with the subject’s style. I mainly use only natural light. I try to get the subject’s name, although sometimes this is impossible or lost in translation.

In most cases, I give a business card and invite the subject to contact me

for a copy of the image. That happens around 70 per cent of the time, so

I have a wonderful cohort of characters around the world in my address book.

