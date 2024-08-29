"I give a business card and invite the subject to contact me for a copy of the photo. That happens 70% of the time, so I have a wonderful cohort of characters around the world in my address book"

The Art of Seeing #78: Benedict Brain reflects on making portraits along the East African coast

Four portraits of men shot in East Africa
Fujifilm GFX 50R and GF45mm F2.8 R WR. 1/125 sec at f/4, ISO 100 (Image credit: Benedict Brain)
About Benedict Brain

Benedict Brain with camera

(Image credit: Marcus Hawkins)

Benedict Brain is a UK-based photographer, journalist and artist. He is an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society and sits on the society’s Distinctions Advisory Panel. He is also a past editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and the author of You Will be Able to Take Great Photos by The End of This Book.

I’m sitting at the airport in Cape Town and reflecting on my latest trip, cruising down the east coast of Africa. I was a guest lecturer on a cruise ship, talking about the art and craft of photography, something I’ve had the good fortune to do quite a lot over the past couple of years. I’m working through several themes on these travels, many of which have been featured in this series. But every trip yields a slightly different photographic experience. 

Benedict Brain
Benedict Brain

Benedict Brain is a UK based photographer, journalist and artist. He graduated with a degree in photography from the Derby School of Art in 1991 (now University of Derby), where he was tutored and inspired by photographers John Blakemore and Olivier Richon, amongst others. He is an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society and also sits on the society’s Distinctions Advisory Panel.

Until July 2018 Benedict was editor of Britain’s best-selling consumer photography magazine, Digital Camera Magazine. As a journalist he met and interviewed some of the world’s greatest photographers and produced articles on a wide range of photography related topics, presented technique videos, wrote in-depth features, curated and edited best-in-class content for a range of titles including; Amateur Photographer, PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Professional Photography and Practical Photoshop. He currently writes a regular column, The Art of Seeing, for Digital Camera magazine.

