I developed my film photos abroad and I was shocked by how cheap it was – it can work out as a free vacation!

If you have enough photos to develop, it might actually be cheaper to fly to Thailand.

Had I realised just how cheap it was to develop film in South East Asia I would’ve used my Nikon FM2 a lot more. At just 100 baht ($3/£2/AU$4) or 65,000 Dong ($2/£2/AU$4) for 36 exposures, scans sent within the hour and negatives ready for collection, it was a stark contrast to the price analogue photographers in the UK – where I was travelling from – have to pay.

I might’ve kicked myself for not taking full advantage of the low development costs but I was well aware it was only cheap on comparison to my salary. In countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the average wage is significantly lower than in the USA or European countries. This lower cost of labor directly translates to lower operational costs for film labs – from which tourists benefit.

