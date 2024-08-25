Had I realised just how cheap it was to develop film in South East Asia I would’ve used my Nikon FM2 a lot more. At just 100 baht ($3/£2/AU$4) or 65,000 Dong ($2/£2/AU$4) for 36 exposures, scans sent within the hour and negatives ready for collection, it was a stark contrast to the price analogue photographers in the UK – where I was travelling from – have to pay.

I might’ve kicked myself for not taking full advantage of the low development costs but I was well aware it was only cheap on comparison to my salary. In countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, the average wage is significantly lower than in the USA or European countries. This lower cost of labor directly translates to lower operational costs for film labs – from which tourists benefit.

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

Urban centres in Europe are notorious for high property prices and rental rates making it especially difficult for independent developing labs to keep costs down. In the UK alone, lots of labs have had to move further out of the city or close down entirely due to soaring operational costs. South East Asian cities offer much more affordable commercial real estate and combined with cheaper energy bills, costs can be kept down.

According to the Office for National Statistics, in 2023 the average yearly wage of a full-time worker in the UK was £42,000 ($53,000/AU$80,000) whilst in the US it sits at $59,000 (£46,000/AU$87,000). At the same time the average salary in Thailand reaches $32,000, with a significant disparity from the average salary in Vietnam, at just $8,100 (£6,300/ AU$12,000). Suddenly paying $2 to get a roll of film developed doesn’t seem like a bargain for those who live there.

(Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

I was a little dubious to get my photos developed somewhere so cheap fearing the quality wouldn’t match what I was used to but it was an unwarranted worry. The scans were crisp, clean and clear. They were sent via an app you downloaded and even when viewed on a larger screen looked high quality.

It may be unrealistic to head to South East Asia just to get rolls of film developed – but if I apply some girl math here, to buy and develop 25 rolls of colour film in the UK would set me back £600 while my return flights to Bangkok cost just £490. You may have to wait for the best flight deals but that sounds like a free holiday to me.

The cost to buy and develop film in the UK is only likely to increase so could film tourism be a viable option who those who don’t want to switch from film to digital to fight the cost. Next time you’re abroad, it would be worth checking out how much the local labs charge and how long it would take to get photos developed as you may save yourself money that is better spent elsewhere.