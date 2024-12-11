I bought a Canon R3 – but I've never used it for the camera's intended purpose!

By
published

Perhaps the answer to a different way of thinking about photography is to use different equipment!

My first shot with the Canon R3 on Dartmoor UK. It was a complete fumble using a new camera in the dark but the results were masterful. (Image credit: David Clapp)

Over the last 20 years of photography I have used lots of alternative equipment to capture my images. In the late noughties, I was adapting anything and everything onto my Canon EOS 1Ds Mk3 DSLR – a Nikon AF-S 14-24mm f/2.8, a Contax 35-70mm, a Contax 28mm f/2 for astro, an Olympus 35mm shift lens for architecture. It gave me an edge and different thinking.

TOPICS
David Clapp
David Clapp
Professional photographer

David Clapp has been a full-time professional photographer for 15 years and for the last 12 years has lead exciting workshops worldwide. He regularly works for Canon UK and is represented by Getty Images. He also writes a regular travel photo column for PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine.

