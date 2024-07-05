How I rediscoverd the joy of childhood through my 'Plastic Heads' photo project

Plastic Heads is all about nostalgia, vibrant colours and the beauty of our beloved childhood characters. I’ve always had a desire to create still-life compositions in a vibrant and pop art-inspired style.

As a photographer, I specialize in food photography for various restaurants in London, as well as headshots for corporate companies. Last year, in the middle of a busy shooting period, I realized that I needed a macro lens so that I could capture the intricate details of the beautiful food I photograph daily.

One day, my mum mentioned that she had a collection of my old toys from my childhood stored in the loft. Naturally, I seized the opportunity to reminisce and share these treasures with my sons. While going through the old shoe boxes filled with classic action figures and dolls, I stumbled upon the Action Man box. I always admired the detailed head moulds of these toys and thought it would be interesting to capture them up close with my new macro lens, just like I do with my corporate portraits. Inspired by this idea, I gathered all my old figures, including the Action Man, the four classic Ninja Turtles and a vintage Batman doll, and brought them home for a test shoot.

Using the macro lens, I quickly realized that it revealed even the tiniest details, such as specks of dust, bits of dirt and scratches. I did consider whether to leave these imperfections untouched so that it preserved the toys’ history of play. However, I couldn’t resist the temptation to retouch one of the turtles and I instantly fell in love with the result. It was as if they had just been freshly unboxed, exuding that new toy smell.

Initially, I used a grey card for the background, which I found appealing. However, I decided to explore different colors to enhance the visual impact. I ordered a variety of coloured A4 cards from Amazon, eagerly awaiting their arrival the next day. Little did I know that this simple purchase would bring about an exciting discovery, reigniting a sense of childlike joy within me.

Since that day, Plastic Heads has become a passion that I thoroughly enjoy.

I actively seek out new heads to add to the Plastic Head community by attending toy fairs, meeting fellow toy collectors and delving into the history of each action figure I come across. To give my followers an inside glimpse into my process, I create reels for my Instagram account, showcasing how I photograph and retouch the heads to restore their freshness.

It brings me immense joy to see my Instagram account gaining traction and attracting more followers. My ultimate hope is to build a strong following and provide everyone with the same sense of nostalgia and fond memories through my Plastic Heads project.

Ryan O’Donoghue Social Links Navigation Photographer Ryan O’Donoghue is a photographer who captures a variety of subjects, including film and TV stills, marketing campaigns, portraits and food, among others. When he is not shooting these subjects, he dedicates his spare time to his new project, Plastic Heads, which explores the nostalgia and beauty of beloved action figures from our pop culture history.