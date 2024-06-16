Has Canon stopped putting its customers first?

By
published

As a Canon user myself, some of the company's decisions have left a sour taste in recent years. Here's five moves I liked... and five I didn't

Image for Has Canon stopped putting its customers first?
(Image credit: Canon UK)

It's easy to have mixed emotions as a Canon photographer. The Japanese photographic company, formed in 1937, did up until recently hold the top spot as the photographic market leader worldwide.

As with many big companies, there are ever-bigger decisions to be made, profits to be had and shareholders to keep happy. But has Canon been putting profits before the people lately? Well, in recent years, I've at times found it hard to stick loyal to the Canon brand, as it has made some significant anti-consumer moves that have left a rather sour taste in my mouth. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dan Mold
Dan Mold
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor on PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Dan also brings his technical wizardry and editing skills to Digital Camera World. He has been writing about all aspects of photography for over 10 years, having previously served as technical writer and technical editor for Practical Photography magazine, as well as Photoshop editor on Digital Photo

Dan is an Adobe-certified Photoshop guru, making him officially a beast at post-processing – so he’s the perfect person to share tips and tricks both in-camera and in post. Able to shoot all genres, Dan provides news, techniques and tutorials on everything from portraits and landscapes to macro and wildlife, helping photographers get the most out of their cameras, lenses, filters, lighting, tripods, and, of course, editing software.

Related articles