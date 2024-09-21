Gilbert McCarragher talks about his photo story on Derek Jarman's eclectic home

By
published

Architectural photographer Gilbert McCarragher invites you into Prospect Cottage, the personal sanctuary of artist and filmmaker Derek Jarman

Image from the book Prospect Cottage: Derek Jarman&#039;s House by Gilbert McCarragher
As the cottage is rarely open to the public, the photographs provide a unique and compelling glimpse into the life of one of our late great artists, 30 years after his death in 1994 (Image credit: Gilbert McCarragher)

While its garden is well-trodden, Prospect Cottage’s interiors remained largely private after famed film director Derek Jarman died in 1994. The photographs and essays in my book on Prospect Cottage explain my experience of being inside Prospect, revealing the care given to it by Derek’s companion Keith Collins across 24 years following Derek’s death, before Keith too sadly passed away. 

In 2018, Keith became unwell with a previously undiagnosed brain tumor. Friends and neighbors became very concerned for him and for what his illness might mean for Prospect, to which he had so dutifully tended. During this uncertainty, I was asked to photograph the cottage to record how it was at that moment.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Gilbert McCarragher
Gilbert McCarragher
Architectural Photographer & Author
TOPICS

Related articles