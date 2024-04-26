"Firefly 3.0 is changing the art of photography… and it shouldn't scare you" says Adobe's Zeke Koch

By Tom May
published

Zeke Koch, VP of product management at Firefly at Adobe, explains when and why photographers should embrace AI

AI generated image of a woman's eye, with striped shadows from blinds cast across her face
AI generated image of a woman's eye created using Adobe Firefly 3.0 (Image credit: Adobe)

Generative AI has quickly emerged as one of the most transformative and controversial technologies of our era. For photographers and photo editors, the implications are profound. Will it just make our jobs easier? Or will it replace them altogether?

At the center of this unfolding revolution / disruption / total calamity (delete as appropriate) is Adobe's Firefly, a groundbreaking generative AI model now baked directly into Creative Cloud apps such as Photoshop.

Tom May
Tom May

Tom May is a freelance writer and editor specializing in art, photography, design and travel. He has been editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. He has also worked for a wide range of mainstream titles including The Sun, Radio Times, NME, T3, Heat, Company and Bella.

