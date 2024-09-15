AI can measure how attractive your photos are – and it REALLY cares about your lighting

AI decides "who is the fairest of them all" – and there's a perfect 10 who's more attractive than Kylie Jenner (9.41), Taylor Swift (9.17) and Beyonce (8.93)

In Snow White, the Wicked Queen asked, "Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?" The fairytale was set centuries ago, but vain people will be glad to know that there are modern AI alternatives to the Magic Mirror, such as AttractivenessTest.com

Take or upload a photo, and the program will tell you how hot you are – or not, as the case may be. It places dots on the faces as it assesses them, suggesting its main criterion for beauty is facial symmetry.

