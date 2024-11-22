A sheep photobombed my landscape photo and made it even better! Here's lookin' at ewe, kid!

Photo of the Day: 'Lambscape' photographer Gary Davies captures an incredible figure in a landscape, with a difference

A Herdwick sheep stands on a rock in the middle of a Lake District landscape photo, with a moody overcast sky
(Image credit: Gary Davies)

A figure in a landscape is a tried-and-tested method for anchoring a sprawling vista with a clear subject. But we tend to think of a human figure in this instance, not a sheep... When Gary Davies (AKA @justgaz) visited the beautiful landscape surrounding Wastwater – England's deepest lake – with his Nikon Z8 and Z 24-120mm f/4 S, it was never his intention to capture a Herdwick 'photobomber' in the process.

