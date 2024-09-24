3 filmmakers that changed the way I approach photography

By
published

There is more to learn from cinema than orange and teal color grading, here are three filmmakers who have changed how I think about my photography

Akira Kurosawa behind the camera in 1960 on the set of The Bad Sleep Well
Akira Kurosawa behind the camera in 1960 (Image credit: Alamy)

Artists can find inspiration in anything, however, it is very common among photographers to be drawn to cinema, with many photographers wishing their images to be more 'cinematic' – but what does 'cinematic' mean?

I think that the word cinematic can mean several things and changes depending on who you ask. For some it's a wider aspect ratio, for others, it's the tones and color grade, however, for me, it's a mixture of the two, along with a strong visual narrative.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles