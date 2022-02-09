Live
LIVE report: Samsung is announcing it's S22 family TODAY - watch live here!
Samsung is launching its Galaxy S22 phones and S8 tablets today – see the launch unfold right here with our LIVE coverage
By Sebastian Oakley published
Today Samsung is announcing their S22 family of phones and its latest tablets at their Galaxy Unpacked event which will be livestreamed at 10AM ET or 3PM UK.
If you want to watch the livestream as we do you can register here:
US: https://www.samsung.com/us/smartphones/the-next-galaxy/reserve/
UK: https://www.samsung.com/uk/unpacked/
However, while we wait, let's take a look at the official trailer:
Ahead of today's event, Samsung has been teasing the announcement of Galaxy Unpacked and their new S22 line-up with stunning 3D displays around the world, these outstanding animations have been witnessed in New York, London, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur and Dubai.
If you don't know what we are talking about then take a look at these amazing displays below:
The Samsung Galaxy S22 range has been leaked extensively – in fact we’ve been reporting on leaked information since summer 2021 – and now a huge leak from usually-reliable German website, WinFuture, has surfaced, telling us pretty much everything about the three new phones and corroborating past rumors. The leak even includes some alleged official images.
The phones – Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra are all said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in the US and a Exynos 2200 in Europe.
They’re all leaked to run Android 12, have 120Hz refresh rates and feature Gorilla Glass Victus on their screens, as well as being IP68 certified for water and dust resistance.
All three camera phones are tipped to have at least 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offering an extra configuration with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
