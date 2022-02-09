LIVE report: Samsung is announcing it's S22 family TODAY - watch live here!

Today Samsung is announcing their S22 family of phones and its latest tablets at their Galaxy Unpacked event which will be livestreamed at 10AM ET or 3PM UK.

If you want to watch the livestream as we do you can register here:

US: https://www.samsung.com/us/smartphones/the-next-galaxy/reserve/

UK: https://www.samsung.com/uk/unpacked/

However, while we wait, let's take a look at the official trailer: