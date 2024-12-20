The FAA just banned drones over several NJ cities after mystery drone sightings. Here’s how to find out where it's safe to fly

After reports of several mysterious drone sightings, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has temporarily banned drone flights over multiple New Jersey cities. According to a notice posed by the FAA on December 19, unmanned aerial vehicles are prohibited in several New Jersey areas until January 17, 2025. The FAA has labeled the temporary flight restrictions as for “special security reasons.”

The NOTAMs, or Notices to Airmen, lists 22 cities as part of the temporary flight restrictions, including Camden, Elizabeth, Jersey City, and Bridgewater. A Homeland Security spokesperson stressed that there “is no public safety threat relating to the reported drone sightings.”

While the FAA has restricted flights in these areas, the restriction does not apply to pilots flying for national defense, law enforcement, or disaster response. Commercial drone operators may still be able to fly during the restrictions if they apply for a waiver.

For hobbyist drone pilots, however, the NOTAMS contain a list of coordinates and jargon that may leave novice pilots confused over where they can and cannot fly. The FAA’s app, however, will help the layman pilot understand whether or not they are standing in a restricted area.

B4UFly is an FAA app available on iOS and Android that’s designed to give hobbyist drone pilots information about controlled airspace. This data includes NOTAMs, so the temporary flight restrictions should be listed in the app. Using the smartphone’s location, a status indicator in the app will give pilots an indicator that says whether or not flights are restricted in the area.

New Jersey pilots may still want to proceed with caution even outside the affected areas, however, as the media has reported that many people have made suggestions to shoot the drones down. Officials have warned that shooting down a drone is both dangerous and illegal.

Unidentified drones have been spotted over at least eight counties in New Jersey, including near military bases, police departments, and a golf course owned by President-elect Donald Trump. Officials were investigating the sightings but have not shared any official statements on where the drones originated.

