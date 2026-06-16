DJI Mini 4K drone drops down to just £169 in early Prime Day deal
Want a 4K drone for under £170? This DJI Mini 4K deal is hard to ignore
If you’ve been thinking about getting into aerial photography without spending a fortune, this early Prime Day deal on Amazon is very enticing
The DJI Mini 4K Camera Drone has dropped to just £169, down from £329, giving you a tidy £100 saving on one of the most accessible camera drones currently on the market.
The DJI Mini 4K Drone is a compact and beginner-friendly camera drone that weighs under 249g yet delivers stabilized 4K video, up to 31 minutes of flight time, and long-range transmission, making it an excellent entry point for capturing smooth cinematic aerial footage without the complexity of larger drones.
DJI has long dominated the consumer drone world, and the Mini 4K sits firmly in that sweet spot where affordability meets serious performance. It’s designed as an entry-level drone, but one that still delivers the sort of image quality and stability that has made DJI such a trusted name among content creators and hobby pilots alike.
Despite its compact size, the Mini 4K packs a capable camera able to capture crisp 4K video and 12MP stills, stabilised by a three-axis gimbal that keeps footage smooth even when conditions aren’t perfect. The drone weighs just 246g, keeping it under the key 249g threshold that often avoids more complicated drone registration rules in many regions.
Flight performance is also impressive for a drone in this price bracket. The Mini 4K offers up to around 31 minutes of flight time and long-range video transmission of up to 10km, allowing pilots to explore landscapes and capture sweeping aerial shots with confidence.
DJI’s intelligent flight features also make it particularly beginner-friendly. Automated QuickShots modes such as Rocket, Circle and Helix can create cinematic aerial sequences with just a tap, while safety systems like GPS Return-to-Home help bring the drone safely back if the signal drops or the battery runs low.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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