I've always thought the best Christmas gifts are the ones people really want, but would probably never justify buying for themselves. And with the Black Friday sales now in full swing, I've spotted a fantastic deal on a little drone that I think could make the perfect gift this holiday season.

The DJI Neo has dropped to just £113 on Amazon, down from its usual £145, saving you a very welcome £32.

That's a brilliant price for one of DJI's most affordable and approachable drones, and whether you're shopping for someone who's always wanted to try drone flying or simply fancy treating yourself to something rather fun this Christmas, I think this is one Black Friday bargain worth considering!

Save £32 DJI Neo: was £145 now £113 at Amazon The DJI Neo is a tiny, lightweight drone designed to make aerial photography and video effortless, offering easy palm take-off, intelligent flight modes, and stabilized 4K recording in an incredibly portable package.

What makes the DJI Neo such a fantastic gift is just how easy it is to use. This isn't some enormous, complicated flying machine that requires hours of practice before you can enjoy it. Weighing just 135g, the Neo can take off and land directly from the palm of your hand, while DJI's clever intelligent shooting modes allow it to automatically follow you and capture footage without you needing to constantly worry about the controls. It's the sort of gadget that someone could unwrap on Christmas morning and be itching to try out almost immediately!

Despite its tiny size and equally tiny price tag, the Neo is surprisingly capable, capturing stabilized 4K video at up to 30fps, while its full-coverage propeller guards help make those first few flights a little less intimidating. You can even control it directly through the DJI Fly app on your smartphone, meaning there's no need to splash out on a dedicated remote controller to get started. For someone completely new to drones, that's a pretty compelling package, especially when you consider just how much technology DJI has managed to squeeze into something so small.

And that's exactly why I think the DJI Neo could be one of the best tech gifts to pick up during this year's Black Friday sales. It's compact enough to slip into a bag, simple enough for beginners to enjoy, and capable enough to capture genuinely impressive aerial footage rather than feeling like another novelty gadget destined for the back of a cupboard. Whether it's for a photography enthusiast, an adventurous family member, or someone who simply loves the latest technology, there's something rather exciting about giving someone their very first flying camera. And, of course, there's absolutely nothing wrong with buying one for yourself!

At just £113 this Black Friday, the DJI Neo is one of those gifts that feels considerably more expensive than it actually is, which is always a bonus when Christmas shopping! Could it become cheaper as November 27 approaches? Possibly, but with a $30 saving already on the table and popular gadgets having a habit of selling out during the holiday sales