Level up Your TikTok game with SmallRig’s affordable new video light

Another week, another innovative release from SmallRig, this time, a compact LED video light that’s perfect for both photographers and content creators.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok or Instagram, you’ve likely come across talking-head videos where creators speak directly to their audience. In a space as crowded as social media, lighting is the one tool that can make or break your content, and that’s exactly where the SmallRig RF 10C Portable Focusable LED Video Light comes in, helping you elevate your short-form video game without breaking the bank.

Designed with flexibility and creativity in mind, the RF 10C is more than just a light – it’s a pocket-sized powerhouse. Measuring just 154x52x49mm, it’s small enough to carry anywhere, yet powerful enough to make a big impact. With its four-color LED beads (sunset orange, blue, white, and red) and 20 included light filters, you can experiment with creative effects to make your videos stand out. Whether you’re after a soft cinematic glow or a bold pop of color for your backdrop, this light has you covered.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

But it doesn’t stop at video. The RF 10C can also be utilized as a creative photography tool, acting like a Fresnel light to add depth and drama to your shots. Its zoomable beam allows for precise control, while the included filters can cast artistic shadows and textures onto your scene, instantly elevating your still images with layers of interest.

The RF 10C is also ideal for creators constantly on the move. It features a lightweight, ergonomic aluminum alloy design, making it easy to slip into your bag for filming on location. Plus, the adjustable beam (10° to 60°) offers precise control, allowing you to focus the light exactly where you need it – ideal for creating a professional-looking setup even in tight spaces.

Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 3 hours at full brightness, so you’ll never have to worry about your light dying mid-shoot. Whether you’re recording late-night content or shooting a quick Reel, this little powerhouse is ready when you are.

The light facilitates versatile mounting options, including three 1/4"-20 threaded holes, the RF 10C can adapt to any setup – tripods, clamps, or handheld rigs – making it the ultimate companion for smartphone video shoots.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

In the competitive world of TikTok and Instagram Reels, capturing your audience’s attention within seconds is key, and high-quality lighting is often the missing ingredient. The SmallRig RF 10C ensures you’ll look polished and professional, even if you’re filming in your bedroom. Its portability, creative color options, and adjustable beam control give you the flexibility to craft videos that stand out in the scroll.

The SmallRig RF 10C Portable Focusable LED Video Light is available now for $52.99 / £53.90 / AU $87.90.

See our full SmallRig RF 10C review

