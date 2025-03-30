The Canon EOS R50 V makes me want a Nikon Z30 II more than ever!

When I reviewed the Nikon Z30, I awarded it four stars. I liked it. But I didn’t think it was going to fly off the shelves. Turns out there’s a reason why I’m not making the big money decisions at Nikon HQ: because the Nikon Z30 has been selling very well of late.

In February my colleague, Hillary K Grigonis, reported on how it was quickly becoming Nikon’s best-selling camera. Data from BCN+R, listed the Nikon Z30 as the sixth best-selling camera in Japan in 2024, with the outlet also crowning it the most-sold camera in Japan at the start of February.

It seems the resurgence in compact cameras has boosted the Nikon Z30’s appeal exponentially. And while it’s not strictly a compact camera, it is a very compact interchangeable lens camera. Sure, the Nikon Z30’s absence of 4K 60p is lacking in 2025 (the Sony ZV-E10 II’s 10-bit 4:2:2 4K 60p and 6K oversampling has it comfortably beat) but where the Z30 still reigns supreme is its build quality.

You’d have a hard time finding a more premium-feeling camera on the market for the Z30’s current of $600 / £600 / AU$1,200 asking price. In fact it might just be top dog in that regard, period.

It also boasts a really solid grip, making it feel very comfortable in the hand. And since it’s an interchangeable-lens camera, you gain access to Nikon’s formidable range of Z-mount lenses.

The Canon EOS R50 V looks like a fantastic entry-level video camera (Image credit: Chris George)

But perhaps the biggest form of flattery for the aging Z30 is Canon’s latest camera announcement, the Canon EOS R50 V. Evidently, Canon thinks there’s room in the market for a Z30-style camera, and it’s got me champing at the bit for a Nikon Z30 II.

Looking at the spec list, I see the Canon can shoot 4K 60p at 10-bit 4:2:2, which I think is an absolute must for a next-gen Z30. You also get oversampled 6K at 10-bit 4:2:2 4K 30p, which is nice, although it’d be a boon if Nikon could boost that to 4K 60p.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, the Canon does lack in-body image stabilization – like the Z30 – which would be a lovely feature for Nikon to implement. But it’s worth noting that we’re talking about extremely competitive pricing here, so that might be a little too much to ask. Other neat features on the new Canon is a power zoom lever, and a tripod thread on the base and grip side of the camera.

And well done Canon for including a headphone jack; that was one of my biggest gripes when I reviewed the Z30. Surely Nikon will rectify that the second time around. And finally, I’d love to see a brighter rear LCD screen from a new Z30. After all, there’s no viewfinder to look through, and it's a video-centric camera.

I'll look forward to seeing how the Canon fares in our final review – it's certainly an exciting time if you're just getting into videography.

You might also like...

If you're into Canon, check out the best Canon cameras. If you're into Nikon, take a look at the best Nikon cameras. And if you're a video fan, here's the best camera for video.